2017 Dining Guide: Romantic Rendezvous

ROMANTIC RENDEZVOUS: Date Night

When you want it to be all about him, nothing says it’s a special night quite like a romantic dinner for two. Turn down the lights, crank up the classy, and try one of these places on for size.

Après Diem

This European bistro is consistently voted the best place for a gay first date umpteen years running. Conveniently located by Midtown Art Cinema, it’s perfect for a movie night, before-or-“après” your day. Or night.

Eat this: Nothing says you’re sweet on him like dessert. Rotating selections here are always on point. Visit the display case together and share your selections on one plate. Cozy.

931 Monroe Drive NE

facebook.com/apresdiem

Wisteria

This quaint Inman Park bistro makes a name for itself as a multiple award winner for Southern fare with a contemporary gourmet touch. That comes courtesy chef Jason Hill and the century-old brick-lined building that he and his creations call home.

Eat this: The Molasses-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin is as good it sounds, maybe even better. And what Southern-inspired restaurant would be complete with fried chicken. The skillet-prepared delicacy is perfect here, as is the pan-sauteed trout.

471 North Highland Ave.

wisteria-atlanta.com

Atlas

This upscale restaurant in the St. Regis Atlanta Hotel serves artfully plated haute cuisine and molecular gastronomy made from seasonal ingredients. You eat with original works by Picasso, Van Gogh, Chagall, and Matisse. Yes, really.

88 West Paces Ferry Road NW

atlasrestaurant.com

Café Intermezzo

Long a fave up the road in Buckhead, when this divine Euro-style coffeehouse hit Midtown, the gays swooned and swarmed. Walk over to take advantage of this whole revitalized block.

Eat this: The dessert case will kill you, but you will beg to die. 70 pastries and cakes and 800 beverages make it hard to decide. We also recommend the crepes and burgers.

1065 Peachtree Road NE

cafeintermezzo.com

Campagnolo

Nothing says lovin’ like Italian food. On a date, sit inside with classics dishes, plus some special menu items that show you this gay-owned sister eatery to Henry’s knows what it’s doing.

980 Piedmont Ave NE

campagnoloatl.com