2017 Dining Guide: Hidden Gems

HIDDEN GEMS: Off the Beaten Path

Places we love don’t always get all the fanfare. Some of them are worth looking past regular haunts to expand your dining horizons.

Tacos & Tequilas

Genuinely good Mexican food is harder to come by in Atlanta than some other ethnic cuisines. Enter this rowdy fun eatery to fix that with lots of table space, plenty of great menu items to fill it, and all the chips and salsa you can eat.

Eat this: You can’t go wrong with fajitas, tacos or enchiladas, and you certainly won’t here. We love their humongous bowl of chicken tortilla soup with enough left over to bring home.

650 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE

and other Metro locations

tandtatlanta.com

Radial Café

Frank Bragg brought everything you used to love about him at Einstein’s, and everything you used to love about the original Radial – and bam! – created the best little breakfast, lunch and dinner spot south of Edgewood Ave. With daily specials and always a few surprises, this gay-owned bit of goodness is certified green and serves healthy, fabulous and even gluten-free options.

Eat this: Pickle-brined Fried Chicken with Sriracha Mashed Potatoes? OMG so friggin good. Rather have Dr. Pepper Barbecue Brisket? Go for it.

1530 DeKalb Ave. NE

radial.com

La Hacienda

If it’s not already, this Mexican eatery is about to become a regular stop on your restaurant rounds. Generous portions, a helpful staff and authentic flavors raise this place over its brethren and instantly into a Midtown mainstay.

Eat this: Just ask for “The Bowl.” Your choice of meat – but pick the pork marinated all day in milk – with cheesy rice, charro beans, onions, pico, corn, guac, sour cream and cilantro. Mix it up and enjoy.

900 Monroe Dr. NE

lahaciendamidtown.com

Folk Art

L5P and Inman Park hipsters, as well as all-grown-up former cool kids, come for the eclectic décor in the name, but they stay for Chef Jason Hill’s creative takes on comfort foods. It’s a top choice for David editor Mike Fleming for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Eat this: The Southern Fried Banh Mi Pork Sandwich is what your life was missing. It’s a hoagie roll with a fried pork chop, banh mi veggies, cilantro mayo and habanero pickles. Yes, ma’am.

465 N. Highland Ave. NE

folkartrestaurant.com