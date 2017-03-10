10 Gay Cocktails Perfect for Spring
Patio weather means outdoor soirees. These drinks make yours the toast of the town.
Compiled by Mike Fleming
You’ve been waiting all winter to dust off the barbecue, wipe off the patio furniture and get your gays over to your place for some serious pre-gaming or stay-all-nighting. But ordinary cocktails just won’t do.
Try our favorite recipes for spring, from updates to old favorites to a few new tricks.
Deep Cleanse
1.5 oz gin
2 oz aloe vera juice.5 oz simple syrup
3 slicks cucumber
1 squeeze fresh lime
Muddle cucumber with syrup. All other ingredients and shake well. Strain straight up into glass and garnish with cucumber slice. (Top photo)
Boy Bourbini
1 oz. Bourbon
2 dashes peach bitters
.5 oz. peach liqueur
Sparking wine
Shake ingredients with ice, add mint sprig.
Party Thyme Lemonade
3 lemon wedges
Sugar
.25 cup Lemon-Thyme Syrup
.25 cup citrus vodka
.25 cup club soda
1 sprig fresh thyme
Run one lemon wedge over glass rim. Dip rim in sugar. Mix liquid ingredients and pour over ice and other lemon wedges. Garnish with thyme.
Gaysian Thai Tini
Salt & Chili Powder
1.5 oz Citron Vodka
.5 oz Cointreau
.5 oz Lime juice
.5 oz simple syrup
2 oz Thai herb juice *
*Thai herb juice:
2 pcs ginger
2 pcs galingale
2 pcs lemongrass
5 pcs lime leaf
Moisten martini rim and dip into salt and chili powder. Shake liquid ingredients with ice, pour into glass, and garnish with lime leaf and lemon grass stick.
Honeysuckle This
2 oz Tequila
.75 oz Honey syrup (half honey, half water)
.75 oz Lime juice
Shake ingredients with ice, strain into glass and garnish with lime.
The Parasol
.5 oz Lillet Blanc
.5 oz St. Germian
.5 oz Honey Syrup
.75 oz Lemon Juice
3 oz Champagne
Shake ingredients with ice, pour and top with more champagne.
Gay Glacier
1 oz huckleberry reduction
1/8 cup freshly juiced huckleberries (or blueberries)
.5 teaspoon sugar
1.5 oz vodka
Dash of vanilla
Garnish with berries.
Berry Boy Breeze
2 cups vodka
Blackberries
.25 oz fresh lime juice
ginger beer
Muddle 4-5 berries, add vodka and lime juice. Strain into glass and top with ginger beer. Garnish with lime and a blackberry.
My Bordello
2 oz vodka
7/8 oz cherry blossom syrup
1 oz lime juice
2 slices cucumber
Shake all ingredients with ice and pour into a martini glass. Garnish with cukes and a cherry blossom.
Hey, Passion Fruit
1.5 oz simple syrup
1 oz passion fruit puree
1 oz lime jice
2 oz chili-infused tequila
Shake it all, pour over ice, garnish with fruit slice and/or a chili pepper
Recipes adapted from Town & Country.