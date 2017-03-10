10 Gay Cocktails Perfect for Spring

Patio weather means outdoor soirees. These drinks make yours the toast of the town.

Compiled by Mike Fleming

You’ve been waiting all winter to dust off the barbecue, wipe off the patio furniture and get your gays over to your place for some serious pre-gaming or stay-all-nighting. But ordinary cocktails just won’t do.

Try our favorite recipes for spring, from updates to old favorites to a few new tricks.

Deep Cleanse

1.5 oz gin

2 oz aloe vera juice.5 oz simple syrup

3 slicks cucumber

1 squeeze fresh lime

Muddle cucumber with syrup. All other ingredients and shake well. Strain straight up into glass and garnish with cucumber slice. (Top photo)

Boy Bourbini

1 oz. Bourbon

2 dashes peach bitters

.5 oz. peach liqueur

Sparking wine

Shake ingredients with ice, add mint sprig.

Party Thyme Lemonade

3 lemon wedges

Sugar

.25 cup Lemon-Thyme Syrup

.25 cup citrus vodka

.25 cup club soda

1 sprig fresh thyme

Run one lemon wedge over glass rim. Dip rim in sugar. Mix liquid ingredients and pour over ice and other lemon wedges. Garnish with thyme.

Gaysian Thai Tini

Salt & Chili Powder

1.5 oz Citron Vodka

.5 oz Cointreau

.5 oz Lime juice

.5 oz simple syrup

2 oz Thai herb juice *

*Thai herb juice:

2 pcs ginger

2 pcs galingale

2 pcs lemongrass

5 pcs lime leaf

Moisten martini rim and dip into salt and chili powder. Shake liquid ingredients with ice, pour into glass, and garnish with lime leaf and lemon grass stick.

Honeysuckle This

2 oz Tequila

.75 oz Honey syrup (half honey, half water)

.75 oz Lime juice

Shake ingredients with ice, strain into glass and garnish with lime.

The Parasol

.5 oz Lillet Blanc

.5 oz St. Germian

.5 oz Honey Syrup

.75 oz Lemon Juice

3 oz Champagne

Shake ingredients with ice, pour and top with more champagne.

Gay Glacier

1 oz huckleberry reduction

1/8 cup freshly juiced huckleberries (or blueberries)

.5 teaspoon sugar

1.5 oz vodka

Dash of vanilla

Garnish with berries.

Berry Boy Breeze

2 cups vodka

Blackberries

.25 oz fresh lime juice

ginger beer

Muddle 4-5 berries, add vodka and lime juice. Strain into glass and top with ginger beer. Garnish with lime and a blackberry.

My Bordello

2 oz vodka

7/8 oz cherry blossom syrup

1 oz lime juice

2 slices cucumber

Shake all ingredients with ice and pour into a martini glass. Garnish with cukes and a cherry blossom.

Hey, Passion Fruit

1.5 oz simple syrup

1 oz passion fruit puree

1 oz lime jice

2 oz chili-infused tequila

Shake it all, pour over ice, garnish with fruit slice and/or a chili pepper

Recipes adapted from Town & Country.