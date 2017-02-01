Work these Celebrity Looks for Less

You’ve seen the street styles of celeb studs, but you never thought you’d have the budget. Here are four celebrity fashion trends you can totally rock, at prices that won’t break the bank.

Compiled by Mike Fleming

Black On Black

Looks up to $5,800 each on Drake, Harry Styles, and Ryan Reynolds, OR (below) Black Leather Bomber, Asos, $49; Classic Black Levis, $39

Track Pants & Joggers

Looks up to $400 on Zayn Malik, Drake and Adam Levine, OR (below) Men’s Galaxy Joggers $14, Adidas Tricot Joggers, $30, and C9 Hoodies for Target, Assorted Colors, $29

Silk Bombers

Jackets up to $4,000 on Ryan Gosling, Harry Styles, and David Beckham, OR (below) Adam Levin for Sears Burgundy Bomber, $39, and Brooklyn Supply Palm Bomber (two views), $68

Retro Sweaters

Old-school graphics and cardigans on Odell Beckham Jr., Lucky Blue Smith and Ryan Reynolds, up to $795, OR (below) Lost N Found Youth Thrift Retro Sweaters, $8