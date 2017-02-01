top_final_fashion_celebrity_odell_zayn - 1

Work these Celebrity Looks for Less

You’ve seen the street styles of celeb studs, but you never thought you’d have the budget. Here are four celebrity fashion trends you can totally rock, at prices that won’t break the bank.

Compiled by Mike Fleming

Black On Black 

black_on_black_final - 1

Looks up to $5,800 each on Drake, Harry Styles, and Ryan Reynolds, OR (below) Black Leather Bomber, Asos, $49; Classic Black Levis, $39 

black_budget_final - 1

 

 

Track Pants & Joggers 

jogger_final - 1

Looks up to $400 on Zayn Malik, Drake and Adam Levine, OR (below) Men’s Galaxy Joggers $14, Adidas Tricot Joggers, $30, and C9 Hoodies for Target, Assorted Colors, $29 

jogger_budget_final - 1

 

Silk Bombers 

silk_final - 1

Jackets up to $4,000 on Ryan Gosling, Harry Styles, and David Beckham, OR (below) Adam Levin for Sears Burgundy Bomber, $39, and Brooklyn Supply Palm Bomber (two views), $68

 

silk_budget - 1

 

Retro Sweaters 

sweater_final - 1

Old-school graphics and cardigans on Odell Beckham Jr., Lucky Blue Smith and Ryan Reynolds, up to $795, OR (below) Lost N Found Youth Thrift Retro Sweaters, $8

 

sweater_budget - 1

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *