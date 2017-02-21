Wear this T-shirt to Protect Your Monster (or your Woo Woo)

Local grassroots safer sex campaign expands and puts its popular characters on your chest to benefit good causes.

By Richard Marshall

Protect Your Monster is a campaign I created many years ago as a way to start conversations about sexual health in a way that would make people laugh. If I can get you to laugh at my Monster and think about it later, that’s a big thing for me. It’s gotten bigger over the years, thanks in large part to David Atlanta magazine, which ran my comic strip back in the day, and we’ve even made a few fun videos.

I’ve had a lot of fun playing with my monster, and have had a lot of wonderful people here in Atlanta help expose him in ways that I never could have by myself. As my Monster grew, my horizons were broadened, and I knew I needed to extend the conversations beyond just knowing your status and knowing your options about treatment and prevention.

Something that has remained constant is the lighthearted approach, a message without judgment and striving to always put learning in front of fear or shame.

I’m fortunate to have come in contact with so many people that have given me different perspectives on lots of interests and topics, and I love being able to share that in a way that might convey it to those who watch my content. I’m excited to continue to learn, and I hope that you’ll enjoy seeing what I put out there!

Harry Monster has been the focus since the beginning of PYM, but Wanda Woo Woo (the female counterpart) will be getting a lot more exposure this year, too. There are a lot of things going on right now that emphasize the need to care for one another, and I’d like to do my small part to add some positivity.

The Protect Your Monster/ Love Your Monster T-shirts featuring Harry or Wanda stepping through an All Gender/ Gender Neutral door is a simple message of inclusion and solidarity. It has been inspired in part by the fabulous people I’ve met at Pride School Atlanta and Lost-n-Found Youth, and profits raised by these shirts will be split evenly between all three organizations.

It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you’ve got a Monster or a Woo Woo on your chest!

We encourage you to visit www.protectyourmonster.com, our Facebook page : Protect Your Monster/ Love Your Monster, and our other social media outlets to see what we’ve done and what we’ll be doing in the future.

We also highly encourage you to visit the web pages of these great organizations and make a tax-deductible donation to support the causes they champion. All links are also available on the respective T-shirt pages at the links below.

Lost-n-Found Youth Atlanta a grassroots nonprofit working to end the cycle of homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth age 18-25. We operate a 24/7 hotline at 678-856-7825, a homeless youth drop-in center, a thrift & consignment shop, and a 6-bed housing facility in Atlanta. http://lnfy.org

Pride School Atlanta strives to provide LGBTQQIAA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans/ genderfluid/ genderqueer/ gender gifted, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, allies) teachers, students and families a safe and fun learning environment, free of homophobia and transphobia- a place that honors their identities so they can be themselves, find themselves, and find friends and mentors who can help them navigate the challenges of life and education. http://prideschoolatlanta.org

