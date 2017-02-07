Sexy Skivvies: Valentine’s Day Undies
Sometimes the easiest, best way to express Valentine feelings is the simplest. Undress to impress in these fun V-Day boxers and briefs.
By Mikey Rox
There’s plenty to love about Valentine’s Day – the quality time, the romantic dinner, the fine wine – but if you’re a dude celebrating with a dude, those could be just formalities that lead to the main event.
Even if you’re not into heartfelt gifts of affection, get a rise out of your favorite bedroom buddy this Feb. 14 in these last bastions of full-frontal coverage – in some cases, anyway .
Pucker Up
‘Kiss Me’ and ‘Heavy Petal’ (shown)
Brief, boxer, boxer brief, trunk
$20-$48, meundies.com
Ruff & Tumble
Flamingo-pink briefs
with a hip reveal
$45, rufskin.com
Packaged Goods
Modernized long johns
$58, addicted.es
Spice Drop
Microfiber with
magnetic G-string
$18, spicylingerie.com
Commander in Cheeks
“Master” brief
$14, andrewchristian.com
Wrestle MANia
Thong singlet with a zipper front
$109, marcomarcounderwear.com
Label Whore
Alligator Logo Boxer Briefs
$30, lacoste.com
On the Fly
Button-crotch Earl
$21, originalpenguin.com
For more adult and underwear gifts, drop by Atlanta’s preferred gay retailers, GCB, Brushstrokes Pleasures and Boy Next Door, in and near the Ansley II shopping center.