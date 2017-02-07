Sexy Skivvies: Valentine’s Day Undies

Sometimes the easiest, best way to express Valentine feelings is the simplest. Undress to impress in these fun V-Day boxers and briefs.

By Mikey Rox

There’s plenty to love about Valentine’s Day – the quality time, the romantic dinner, the fine wine – but if you’re a dude celebrating with a dude, those could be just formalities that lead to the main event.

Even if you’re not into heartfelt gifts of affection, get a rise out of your favorite bedroom buddy this Feb. 14 in these last bastions of full-frontal coverage – in some cases, anyway .

Pucker Up

‘Kiss Me’ and ‘Heavy Petal’ (shown)

Brief, boxer, boxer brief, trunk

$20-$48, meundies.com

Ruff & Tumble

Flamingo-pink briefs

with a hip reveal

$45, rufskin.com

Packaged Goods

Modernized long johns

$58, addicted.es

Spice Drop

Microfiber with

magnetic G-string

$18, spicylingerie.com

Commander in Cheeks

“Master” brief

$14, andrewchristian.com

Wrestle MANia

Thong singlet with a zipper front

$109, marcomarcounderwear.com

Label Whore

Alligator Logo Boxer Briefs

$30, lacoste.com

On the Fly

Button-crotch Earl

$21, originalpenguin.com

For more adult and underwear gifts, drop by Atlanta’s preferred gay retailers, GCB, Brushstrokes Pleasures and Boy Next Door, in and near the Ansley II shopping center.