Rise up: Everyone’s watching gay miniseries When We Rise

Cast members talk about Dustin Lance Black’s new ABC miniseries When We Rise that aims for the gay history event of the year.

By Jim Farmer

Gus Van Sant and Dustin Lance Black don’t aim for basics with their new miniseries “When We Rise.” The two, who worked together on the Oscar-winning film “Milk,” aims to sketch the decades-long history of the LGBT movement starting with Stonewall in the late ‘60s in their latest collaboration.

Set your DVRs. The miniseries starts Feb. 27 on ABC and runs through March 3.

Based on activist [and Harvey Milk acolyte] Cleve Jones‘s 2016 memoir “When We Rise: My Life in the Movement,” the miniseries has a dream cast. Look for appearances by Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker, Michael Kenneth Williams, Rachel Griffiths, Rosie O’Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, Carrie Preston, Denis O’Hare and David Hyde Pierce. Van Sant directs the first two hour episode, while Dee Rees (“Pariah”), Thomas Schlamme, and Black himself – who also wrote the screenplay – oversee subsequent episodes.

Cast members Jonathan Majors and Emily Skeggs were in Atlanta for a screening of the first episode during SCAD’s aTVfest. We spoke to them about the show and their realizations as young people of today while filming.

“I didn’t know that 40 years ago you could be fired for being gay,” Skeggs says. “It is not taught. We are in a time where it is imperative that we understand how these rights were won, and I don’t think a lot of young people know. Growing up in New York, I was aware of the AIDS crisis and aware of a lot of things, but the history is not taught.”

Skeggs plays Roma Guy, a young lesbian social justice worker who winds up in San Francisco in the early ‘70s, while Majors plays Ken Jones, an African-American war veteran and Christian who joins the gay liberation movement. Austin McKenzie plays author Cleve Jones, a Quaker from Arizona who realizes he is gay. As the three grow older (with Mary-Louise Parker as the older Roma, Michael Kenneth Williams the older Ken Jones, and Guy Pearce the older Cleve Jones), they become leaders.

Producers wanted Skeggs, but Majors had to go the traditional audition route.

“I was in school (at Yale’s School of Drama), and Gus and Lance pulled me out of my final year,’ he recalls. “Lance later Skyped me, and said ‘you got it.’”

Majors was familiar with Stonewall but learned a lot he did not know while making the miniseries and talking to the real life Joneses.

“The education I got from speaking to Cleve Jones and Ken Jones was mind blowing about what was happening to these people in the ’70s, what was happening in the community, and what they were fighting for.”

Skeggs, who also spent time with her real life counterpart, feels Roma was selfless in her work and avoided the spotlight.

“She’s been fighting for social justice her entire life, and she is still fighting – for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and human rights as a whole,” Skeggs says. “She is someone who you might not necessarily have heard her name before, and that is because she is all about the work. She barely uses the word ‘I.’ She uses the word ‘we.’ … She is tirelessly dedicated to working towards social justice.”

Both performers are proud to be involved in an LGBT-positive project.

“It felt like we were an extension of the movement,” says Majors. “Cleve said, ‘one struggle, one fight.’ As an artist, I jump on that. These guys are up against the ropes. If one person is down, we are all down, whether it is Ferguson, or Orlando.”

