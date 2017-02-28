Ready, set, patio! at gay Atlanta’s best

The onset of patio season comes early, and these are the ones most likely to gay you up this year.

By Mike Fleming

This crazy-warm weather we’re having may have cut short your layering looks this year, but the good news is spring has sprung early on gay Atlanta’s legendary patio season.

Check out our whittled-down, very-most-favorite options for week-to-week sunshine service, most of which play host to upcoming special events that take advantage of their access to eating and drinking in the great outdoors.

Einstein’s

Raising the bar on gayborhood eats, this Metrotainment restaurant puts a creatve spin on Southern comfort classics. It’s big patio, ample bar, and weekend brunch are popular, and with flexible seating, it’s the perfect place for 2, 20 or 200.

1077 Juniper St. NE

einsteinsatlanta.com

Joe’s on Juniper

Famous for its patio and a lively bar, this is also a don’t-miss for eye candy. Joe’s is big on comfort food, easy eats, and as another in the Metrotainment family of restaurants, also home to amazing desserts.

joesonjuniper.com/

Roxx

A one-stop shop for American fare and a gay clientele. A popular patio, a menu of favorites from salad to meat-and-threes and beyond, a friendly staff, and a guaranteed crowd of gay men and their cohorts. What’s not to love?

1824 Cheshire Bridge Road NE

roxxfanclub.com

Las Margaritas

This popular Mexican establishment brings you all the things that you like for getting together with friends and starting the party. From their extensive tequila bar and authentic margaritas, to their yummy cuisine and famous Sunday brunch, you will always find a fun time for you and your cohorts.

1842 Cheshire Bridge Road NE

lasmargaritasmidtown.com

Bantam + Biddy

There is more than one location, but anything at Ansley Mall has our true heart. Fresh and healthy but also decadently delicious, this is the perfect place to meet all your gays after the Big Gay Gym next door, then follow it with Bearbucks for coffee.

1544 Piedmont Ave. NE

bantamandbiddy.com

Henry’s Midtown Tavern

Named after the owner’s dog, this establishment will have you howling at the moon for the food and the guys on the patio. Henry’s is known for its delicious, chef-driven menu, and the Sunday brunch is the perfect time to sit back with some dark shades.

132 10th St. NE

henrysatl.com

La Hacienda

You’re in for a treat. Experience all of their mouthwatering dishes featuring creative combinations of spices and sauces. Add to the experience and make ample use of their rooftop patio.

900 Monroe Drive NE

lahaciendamidtown.com