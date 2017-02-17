Memory Lane: All Things Kylie

With a new album promised, take a trip down memory lane for everything we love about gay icon and diminutive dynamo Kylie Minogue.

By DJ Marc J. Cubs

All hail! Earlier this month, it was revealed that Pop Diva Aussie Queen Bae Kylie Minogue changed record labels and is expecting to release a new album this year.

Like, 2017 is off to a rough start, but this, this! ladies and gentlemen is something we can all get behind. Let’s all come together and rejoice in the amazingness that is Kylie.

Just knowing that something new is coming helps everything, so to celebrate, let’s take a trip down memory lane of her uber impressive 30-year career.

“The Locomotion”

Kylie’s debut single could have easily made her a one-hit wonder, but damnit she’s just too cute and too bubbly for us to forget. “The Locomotionwas released back in 1987 and became a worldwide hit. The song was a great introduction to Kylie as wholesome, with big hair and spinning around in a fluffy dress. Little did we know she’d evolve into this hot, sexy, Aphrodite.

“Can’t Get You Out of My Head”

Kylie’s breakthrough in America came courtesy of her most infectious song. “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” is Kylie’s biggest commercial hit in the states and peaked at No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100 in 2002. Remember that white hoodie-jumpsuit-dress thingy she wore in the video? Kylie was slayin’ it before anyone else knew what that meant.

“Love At First Sight”

In 2003, this became Kylie’s first Grammy nomination (She lost to Dirty Vegas’ “Days Go By”). Reaching No. 23, the track pretty much became synonymous with Kylie Minogue. How can you not smile and dance around when it comes on?

“Come Into My World”

This song eventually earned Kylie her first and, to date, only Grammy for Best Dance Recording. She’s the only artist to have been nominated four times in a row for this award. The track was actually a last minute addition to her album Fever but quickly became an infectious hit with the trippy video that accompanies it. FYI, the song was written by Rob Davis and Cathy Dennis, who wrote “Cant Get You Out of My Head” and Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”

“Slow”

Kylie has said that her favorite song she’s ever recorded is “Slow,” and the track is one of her most sensual to date. The arrangement is quite simple, but damn it works so well with her vocals and that electropop sound. Only reaching No. 91 in the US when it was released in 2003, it once again proves that America got it oh so wrong. In the video, Kylie proves that she’s the Queen of dancing on the ground looking sexy AF. “Slow” became Kylie’s third Grammy nomination in 2004.

“All The Lovers”

It doesn’t get any more euphoric than this. If you don’t want to just slowly roll around in the bed with your partner listening to this song, then send them my way. The video for the song is iconic with a bunch of hot people grinding up on each other. Released right after she turned 42, Kylie is still out there proving that she can be sexy and successful without even trying. This pretty much cemented that Kylie is a goddess.

“Get Outta My Way”

When those first few piano notes hit, you already know this modern day gay standard is coming. It comes on, and the bar goes wild. If you don’t want to strut your stuff up and down the club when this track comes on, then you’re pretty much dead inside. But out of all of Kylie’s songs, this was one her lowest-charting in her native Australia and didn’t even crack the US Billboard Hot 100. However, it did land No. 1 on US Dance Club chart and No. 1 in our hearts.

I know there’s a ton more great Kylie songs out there that didn’t make this list. “Spinning Around” and “Speakerphone” are two of my faves. What are some of your favorite Kylie tracks?