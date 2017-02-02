d_list_gay_agenda - 4

D List: 10 To-Dos on the Real Gay Agenda

The D(avid) List lets readers point their gay male truth guns at different topics. Want to add one to this list or have an idea for a future D List? Write our editor with ‘D List’ in the subject line: Mike@DavidAtlanta.com.

Pay Bills (above), Walk the Dog
Do Laundry

Prepare Meals

Grocery Shopping

Go to Work

Watch TV/Play Video Games

Wake Up & Go to Bed

Shower

Fight for Equal Opportunity to Do All of the Above as We See Fit, and with Whom We See Fit. (Oh yeah. That’s gay.)

