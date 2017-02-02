D List: 10 To-Dos on the Real Gay Agenda
The D(avid) List lets readers point their gay male truth guns at different topics. Want to add one to this list or have an idea for a future D List? Write our editor with ‘D List’ in the subject line: Mike@DavidAtlanta.com.
Pay Bills (above), Walk the Dog
Do Laundry
Prepare Meals
Grocery Shopping
Go to Work
Watch TV/Play Video Games
Wake Up & Go to Bed
Shower
Fight for Equal Opportunity to Do All of the Above as We See Fit, and with Whom We See Fit. (Oh yeah. That’s gay.)