D List: 10 Diva Songs Gay Guys Sing in the Shower

The D(avid) List lets readers point their gay male truth guns at different topics each week. You went all out for this one, so much so we had to add Honorable Mentions. Want to add to this list or have an idea for a future D List? Write our editor with ‘D List’ in the subject line: Mike@DavidAtlanta.com.
1. Born This Way by Lady Gaga
2. Can’t Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue
3. Vogue by Madonna
4. Baby One More Time by Britney Spears
5. Set Fire to the Rain by Adele
6. I Am Changing by Jennifer Hudson
7. Crazy in Love by Beyonce
8. Milk Shake by Kelis
9. I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston
10. Believe by Cher
Honorable Mentions
I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor
Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera, Pink, Maya, Lil Kim and Missy Elliott
Let’s Have a Kiki by Scissor Sisters
Wannabe by Spice Girls