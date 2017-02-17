jennifer_hudson

D List: 10 Diva Songs Gay Guys Sing in the Shower

The D(avid) List lets readers point their gay male truth guns at different topics each week. You went all out for this one, so much so we had to add Honorable Mentions. Want to add to this list or have an idea for a future D List? Write our editor with ‘D List’ in the subject line: Mike@DavidAtlanta.com.

gaga1. Born This Way by Lady Gaga
kylie2. Can’t Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue
1280x720-d0V3. Vogue by Madonna
BabyOneMoreTime_019Pyxurz4. Baby One More Time by Britney Spears
adele5. Set Fire to the Rain by Adele
netloid_116. I Am Changing by Jennifer Hudson
beyonce-crazy-in-love7. Crazy in Love by Beyonce
kelis8. Milk Shake by Kelis
whitney-houston-i-will-always-love-you-1-blog9. I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston
maxresdefault-210. Believe by Cher
Honorable Mentions
I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor
Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera, Pink, Maya, Lil Kim and Missy Elliott
Let’s Have a Kiki by Scissor Sisters
Wannabe by Spice Girls

