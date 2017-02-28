A Few Good Gay Men: Emory study wants you

Emory researchers ask local gay guys for their EngageMENt to better all of us

By Matthew Holley

Emory University’s PRISM (Programs, Research, & Innovation in Sexual Minority) Health encourages eligible men living with HIV to metaphorically take their hand and participate in a new study survey in hopes of further understanding the contributing factors for contracting HIV.

HIV and AIDS remains an issue for particularly for gay men in the U.S. As rates drop in every other category, cases in gay men continue to rise. That goes double if you’re African-American, and even more if you’re in central Atlanta.

Recent reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) call HIV/AIDS rates among gay and bisexual men in Atlanta, particularly in the downtown area, as bad as some third-world countries.

David Atlanta spoke with PRISM’s Marc A. Padilla, Senior Research Administrative Coordinator for the Department of Epidemiology at Emory’s Rollins School of Public Health. Padilla heads up the Engage[men]t survey, which seeks poz gay and bi men, older and younger, black and white, to help stem the tide.

Here’s what potential volunteers need to know.

What are the study goals?

The goals of the Engage[men]t study are to learn more about the factors that are contributing to disparities in HIV care and treatment engagement between white men who have sex with men (MSM) and black MSM … with the ultimate goal of developing interventions and services that improve HIV care and treatment engagement, and health outcomes, for all MSM living with HIV. Engage[men]t is based out of the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University.

Who are the best qualified candidates?

We are looking to enroll MSM in the Atlanta area, age 16+, who are living with HIV. Participants do not need to be in HIV care or on treatment to be a part of the study.

What kind of information do they have to divulge?

We collect information about HIV care and treatment experiences, sexual relationships, and about experiences with many social and health related issues.

Is it anonymous?

Participant confidentiality is of utmost importance to the Engage[men]t Study and numerous data security and confidentiality measures are employed to protect participant information. When study findings are published and presented, they will reflect de-identified, cumulative figures so that no individual participant could ever be identified.

What’s the time commitment?

Engage[men]t is a 2-year study funded by the National Institutes of Health. Participants come for three in-person visits in that timeframe and complete three short surveys from home.

Is there compensation?

Participants can earn up $315 in cash and gift cards for their time.

How can guys learn more?

Take our quick screening survey to see if you are eligible. http://sgiz.mobi/s3/DMag If eligible, Engage[men]t staff will contact you to explain the study and schedule you for an initial visit if you are interested in participating in the study.

Why participate?

It’s an opportunity to help your community… Our ultimate goal is to use the knowledge acquired from the study to help develop interventions that improve HIV care and treatment engagement for all MSM.

Visit Prism Health at prismhealth.emory.edu, and take the qualification survey at sgiz.mobi/s3/DMag.