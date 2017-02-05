5 things about Love on the Rocks

Joining Hearts kicks off its Dirty, Flirty 30th Year with V-Day for everyone – couples, singles, and everyone who wants to show some love.

By Matthew Holley

Since its inception in 1987, Joining Hearts has raised the roof and raised the funds against HIV/AIDS in Atlanta. The organization still works relentlessly to help its beneficiaries provide a spectrum of care and services to local people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

Throughout the last three decades, Joining Hearts has contributed some $2,332,500 to HIV/AIDS research and care. This year, the organization turns the Big 3-0 with a 2017 kick off at its “Love on the Rocks” annual fundraising cocktail party for Valentine season. The event takes place on Feb. 11 at the chic Cantoni Atlanta furniture showroom.

If you know anything about Joining Hearts, you know these guys know how to throw a party. Spend an evening of drinks, food, music and an amazing silent auction all while doing good in the gayborhood.

In addition to funding the worthy causes the organization benefits, Love on the Rocks is also an opportunity for gay Atlanta to show its love for each other, with networking opportunities and friendships waiting to be formed.

David Atlanta spoke with Joining Hearts President Jerry Henderson about such a momentous year and got all the deets about the 2017 LOTR soiree.

Turning 30

Thirty! Flirty! Thriving! Even though great progress has been made in battling this disease, there is still more work to do in eradicating HIV/AIDS in Atlanta. This year is significant as we have reached a milestone in our giving as a 100% all volunteer organization to raise over $2M and expanded our reach to additional beneficiaries.

Beats, Booze, Bites & Bids

At this year’s Love On the Rocks, guests can expect to hear beats by DJ Mike Pope and hors d’oeuvres by Bridge Catering. We’re serving cocktails exclusively by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. While mixing and mingling, there will be plenty of silent auction items for your bidding pleasure, including a stay in a villa in Puerto Vallarta.

Fo Yo Money

Love on the Rocks is a unique opportunity to help raise additional money apart from its other signature events that will take place this year. General Admission access is $35, and VIP Admission is only $65 in advance. It increases to $45 /$80 at the door.

Sip & Shop

And just like Cantoni creates beautiful spaces for your life, the luxury at LOTR continues the swank. Explore the posh furniture while sipping your favorite cocktail, and purchase a bit of luxury to bring home. Cantoni donates a portion of sales during the event to Joining Hearts.

Surprise!

As always, the host committee would like to express thanks by sharing plans and a few fabulous surprises set for this year that will be unveiled at the party.

Joining Hearts takes place Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. at Cantoni, 1011 Monroe Drive NE. Visit joininghearts.org.