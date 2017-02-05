5 hot, totally distracting newsmen

Your guide to the smart hunks who keep us up-to-date on current events, the Hot Newsies Review, or 5 sexy news guys who aren’t Anderson Cooper

By James Parker Sheffield

Move over Andy Cohen, there’s a new ratings king in town. With a reality show flair and the potential for a nonfiction dystopian movie trilogy, American government is making a big splash on the “OMG! WTF?” scene.

Longtime political junkies and first time voters are equally locked in and anxiously watching critics calling the action with as-yet-unheard-of commentary like, “Hey, we’re pretty sure that’s illegal.” The buzz even has super fans getting into things by hosting block parties for tens of thousands of viewers at a time.

American Horror Story: This Time It’s Real has so much steam behind it that it was picked up for a four-year stint across all viewing platforms. The hype is unprecedented, but which broadcast is really vying for gay male audiences?

With such intense, fast-moving plot lines and difficult-to-stomach developing themes, there’s a lot of pressure on news anchors, pundits and even current affairs-based comedy shows to both keep us informed and hold our attention.

And if you’re a discerning red-blooded American gay viewer in search of both the scoop and a potential heartthrob, look no further. Anderson Cooper’s been done, so to speak, so as new frontrunners emerge in an also-ran race to lock in gay fans, here are a few of our faves to look at… errr… watch and listen to:

Thomas Roberts

Definitely don’t count MSNBC out of the hot newsie game. Of all there is to #resist these days, the hunky-gay goodness of this out gay reporter is not one of them. You may be familiar with his solid news anchor demeanor and willingness to share workout tips (and pics, we are not mad about the workout pics), but did you know his reporting once saved the lives of a bunch of puppies? It’s true, and he even has an Emmy to prove it!

The only thing Roberts seems to be missing is a photo shoot in superhero tights. May Sweeps is just around the corner, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed that he pulls through on that one. Do it for your country and your gays, Thomas.

Van Jones

Even though he doesn’t have his own show, we also have to give CNN props for bringing us the intelligent eye-candy that is Jones. If watching the Yale Law School educated Jones firing on all cylinders doesn’t get your motor running, we really don’t know what to tell you.

Jake Tapper

Atlanta staple CNN is making its mark by reprising the role of Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada with stunning performances by this veteran newsman. His intense, no-nonsense interview style could give even the most bitter queen life.

Whether he’s reminding Kellyanne Conway of actual facts like “the Earth is round,” or just recapping events of the day, Tapper’s delivery and Hey Daddy vibe make the best of us daydream about getting a stern talking-to.

David Muir

ABC News is definitely a contender in wooing over a large gay fan-base, thanks in no small part to this evening anchor with worldwide notoriety. He even conducted Trump’s first post-inaugural interview, which included a variety of “alternative facts” and plenty of previews for train wrecks of the future. That’s all fantastic, but have you seen Muir’s selfies? If he’s trying to get our attention with those sexy jeans and t-shirt pics, mixed with designer suit looks, well… #AchievementUnlocked.

Carlos Maza

The bigger well-known outlets may bring the heat, but don’t sleep on those online platforms. Vox.com now features the work of this young rising-star. During the most recent season of The Election Chronicles: A Hunger Games Story, Maza put together amazing video projects for Media Matters.

Now he’s delivering his own brand of queer insight and talent to the Vox stage and We. Are. Here. For. It. All of it. Between his brains, charm, clearly constructed progressive takes, unapologetically gay attitude and good looks, we recommend keeping an eye on this guy.

Trevor Noah

While they may not be considered a formal news outlet, Comedy Central is getting in on the action by making it impossible to ignore this guy’s smile and quit-witted political snark.

That sexy South African accent has us fully invested in whatever hot take he has to offer. Noah took over the helm of The Daily Show after Jon Stewart’s departure and, though he’s had some bumps in the road, we’re excited watching him make the show his own.