10 Life Lessons from Britney Spears. Yes, really.

Yes, really. As the music and magic of Britney Spears heads to Jungle for an ‘Icon’ tribute night, we celebrate her best influences.

By Mike Fleming

While she may not be the first person we all think of for life advice, 20-20 hindsight gives us perspective on a perennial pop princess. Even with a year on the record of shaving her head, driving with a baby in her lap, and public meltdowns, there’s a lot to love about Britney Spears.

Think sexy. Think fierce. Think Vegas.

The party queens of For All Humans get it. They plan ‘Icon: A Celebration of Britney Spears’ for Saturday, Jan. 18 at Jungle. Look for dance, song and drag performances by Michael Robinson, John James, Biqtch Puddin’, Peaches, Josette, LaRico Potts, Melissa Coffey and Diego Serna.

You get a chance to shine as well. Dress on theme or just wear your best look to move to Britney beats by DJ Fannie Mae Breezy with pics by your host Barry Brandon of For All Humans.

But before all that can go down, we psyche you up for the event and hit you baby one more time with Britney songs that got us all through tough times with real talk. Take a walk down Memory Lane and download the ones you’re missing.

Baby One More Time

If we didn’t know quite how to handle our first crush, we learned to ask, ‘What Would Britney Do?’ and the answer was be coy, be flirty, and be sexy AF!

Lucky

Even when you’ve supposedly got it all, Britney knows that the question remains: Why are you sometimes still not happy? Loneliness, is a bitch, honey.

Toxic

When we’re addicted to a man against our better judgment, Britney is there for us. She knows feels our pleasure-pain.

I’m a Slave 4 U

Remember when you were a newbie in the club and all you wanted to do was dance and meet “that guy over there”? Britney remembers too.

Toy Soldier

As we started growing up, so did our girl. Never forget the day that Britney and this song helped us realize that we need a man, not a boy.

Radar

So the girl turned into a woman who knows what she wants and intends to get it. Oh right, Britney too.

Womanizer

Just as we had been around the block a time or two, we were ready to tell others about what we learned from some of those scrubs.

Shattered Glass

Trying to protect ourselves doesn’t always work out, and we get cheated on. Britney shows us how to not just get mad, but get even.

Work Bitch

Who taught us how to fully realize our baddest selves and flaunt it? You know who: It’s Britney, bitch.

(You Drive Me) Crazy

Even with all our experience, some guys keep us up all night. Ms. Spears is tossing and turning right there with us – to a beat.

Icon: A Celebration of Britney Spears takes place Saturday, Feb. 18, 10:30 p.m. at Jungle, 2115 Faulkner Road NE. jungleatl.com