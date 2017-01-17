Twombley’s Top 10 Training Tips

Nearly three weeks in, you may be waning on your fitness resolutions. Buck up! Local body guru Rick Twombley has the insight to keep you on track.

By Matthew Holley

We have all set the goals year after year to join a gym, eat right or hell, just eat better, drink more water, get a full night’s sleep of eight hours, at least … all culminating in what will be the final product: living a healthier life.

So you made a commitment to a better body in 2017. But we get it: As the year progresses and life takes over, motivation to keep said resolutions can go by the wayside.

Not this year, bitches! David Atlanta spoke Rick Twombley of Rick Twombley Fitness to crack the secrets for keeping and maintaining all of our body resolutions this year. Gather ‘round, children, as one of Atlanta’s hottest trainers gives us his hottest training advice.

How to begin a workout regimen

Mentally prepare yourself to get up and do it. It is not going to get itself done by sitting around.

Find someone who can help you, someone who knows the information you need to do it safely. You never want to start a workout program without consulting a doctor or a trainer, both of whom can guide you along the way, preventing medical emergencies.

The best exercises for target areas

Chest: any variation on a push exercise (push-ups, chest press, etc.)

Back: any pulling exercise (pull-ups, seated rows, etc.)

Legs: Squats, deadlifts and lunges.

Abs: Planks, weighted Side Leans and diet, diet, diet. The challenging Fork-to-Mouth Resistance Maneuver is where the best abs are made.

A strong workout circuit

Any circuit that hits all the major muscle groups and moves your body in all the different planes of movement: sagittal (Left to right), Frontal (front to back), and Transverse (top to bottom). It’s also key to incorporate movement that targets balance, coordination, flexibility, power and reaction time.

Doing the exercises in a circuit using timed intervals is also a great way to improve muscular and cardio endurance – and burn a ton more calories for up to 48 hrs after the workout is finished.

Appropriate workout schedule

Generally, it’s recommended for basic health that all adults should do at least 30 minutes of physical activity at least three times a week. However, an individual workout schedule depends on many factors, and changes from person to person. Personal fitness goals, available time, health, injury, and budget are just a few factors that determine how many times a week someone trains.

Healthy eating

This is easier than most people want to make it. Common sense is 90% of the battle. A Twinkie or an apple? A chicken salad or a Bacon Double Cheese Burger? We all know which choices are the healthier ones…it comes down to discipline and developing good habits.

Increasing weights/reps

Depending on personal goals, this can vary. Generally, both increase when previously challenging weight/reps are no longer a challenge. For weight loss and toning, reps would increase first. For packing on muscle and strength, weight would increase first.

Gym safety

I don’t recommend wearing “supports” for regular daily lifting. Supports should only be required during rehab after obtaining and injury. If you’re training properly, your muscle should be doing the support for you.

Gym etiquette

Always re-rack your weights properly.

Ask to work in on a piece of equipment, don’t just stand and stare or tap your foot impatiently.

Dont “reserve” equipment with towels, weights, water bottles etc. If your butt isn’t in the seat, it’s free game, sorry. On the flip side, don’t sit and browse through your phone on a piece of equipment for three minutes between sets. This isn’t your private gym. This is share time.

Don’t douse yourself in perfume or cologne, but do use deodorant.

Don’t offer unsolicited workout advice.

Time before/after working out one should eat:

You want some sort of protein intake within 30 minutes of finishing your workout.

Best time of day for the most effective workout:

Whatever time you can get your butt to the gym on a consistent basis.

Rick Twombley-King is an ACSM Certified Personal Trainer. Visit RickTwombleyFitness.com or find him on social media @RickTwombleyFitness.