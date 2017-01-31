Real World-er, ATLien is ‘Under Your Spell’

Cuter-than-Cupid gay ATL native and MTV Real World -er Davis Mallory releases a V-Day single from his upcoming album, Loud

By John Stein

Davis Mallory, the blond-haired, blue-eyed Georgia boy and fraternity brother who came out nationally on MTV’s The Real World, delivers a love message this Valentine’s Day. “Under Your Spell,” the first single from his upcoming EP Loud, is a lush, heartfelt ballad about those special people who come into our lives, ignite our passions and turn our world’s upside down.

“I would love to find someone to spend the rest of my life with,” says Davis, who is recently single after splitting from a two-year relationship.

“Especially since both of my siblings are now married as well as several of my gay friends,” he adds,” “I would love to start that next chapter of my life.”

“I’ve fallen under someone’s spell several times in my life,” the Marietta native continues from his Nashville home. “From those early high school crushes to my first boyfriend who I dated on The Real World.”

Releasing to iTunes on Tuesday, Feb. 7, “Under Your Spell” was inspired by Davis’ most recent ex, a man he dated on-and-off since 2014. It was written during the early stages of the relationship when everything was warm and tingly and their future seemed bright.

“I’m a Leo, so when I fall for someone, I envision it lasting forever,” Davis says.

The full album Loud, releases on April 25. The entire EP was written during the full spectrum of Davis’ relationship’s climb and fall. The title track explores the passion Davis enjoyed at the start of the romance.

“It’s my Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get it On’ or my George Michael’s ‘I Want Your Sex,’” he laughs. “It’s a bit outside of the norm of what I usually write about.”

Two remixes of “Loud” will be included on the EP. The first will be released for your dance floor pleasure later this month.

In “Ocean Blue” – co-written with Lockwood Barr (winner of Nashville Music Industry Award’s “Best Live Country Performer”) and produced by Brazilian duo Paulo Ventura & RDR, Davis sings about the great lengths he now knows he would travel for someone he is in love with.

“The relationship really tested my boundaries on how far I would go to keep it going,” he admits.

He sings about struggling to maintain a long distance relationship in “Distance,” a song he wrote with Bay Brooks, who competed on NBC’s The Voice. “I tear up when I sing the song live as it’s one of the more emotional tracks for me.”

“Be Without You” is the darkest song on Loud.

“I wrote it right after our final breakup, when I realized we had reached the end,” Davis remembers. “It was my way of dealing with the pain that comes from the end of a relationship.”

Since the split, Davis has strategically taken a break from dating to focus on his music and dedicate his time and energy to building his legacy.

“Music, for me, isn’t about making money or becoming famous,” he asserts. “It’s about creating something that I am passionate about and that I hope will live on even after I die. I listen to music all day. It’s the art form I love most.”

Davis was surrounded by a musical family and grew up singing in his Marietta church choir. His uncle John Mallory wrote songs for Sixpence None the Richer and Wynona Judd. His uncle Chaz Corzine managed artists Amy Grant, The Civil Wars’ Joy Williams and Michael W. Smith.

In addition to appearing on MTV’s The Real World and MTV’s The Challenge, Davis was a music news correspondent for MTV’s gay offshoot NewNowNext.com, curating playlists, reviewing live shows, promoting new music and interviewing artists including Ellie Goulding, Janelle Monae and NERVO. He also worked in A&R and promotion for Astralwerks Records (UMG/Capitol), engaging campaigns for David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Empire of the Sun, Kylie Minogue, NERVO, and Kraftwerk, among others. Davis is also a DJ, making his debut at the legendary nightclub Pacha.

In 2013, Davis moved to Nashville to focus solely on songwriting and recording music. From 2015 through 2016, he wrote over 130 songs. He selected those he felt were the most homogenous to create Loud.

“I channel my emotions into my music, hoping they resonate with others. Ultimately, I want to write optimistic, fun songs that spread positivity,” he says. “With the release of Loud, I’m happy to finally put to bed all the feelings from my last relationship. Its time I look ahead to who may be waiting around the corner.”

As to who that might be, “I think someone who is fun and playful and can be my best friend will always be who I’m looking for.”

Davis Mallory’s “Under Your Spell” hits iTunes on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Loud drops April 25. Visit DavisMallory.com.