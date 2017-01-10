How ATL puts LGBT in MLK Weekend
Got MLK? Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend means one thing to local gays of color: Winter Pride. Get ready for more men’s parties than you can possibly get to, but will have fun trying.
By Mike Fleming
The annual Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend makes Atlanta the South’s go-to for gay. Starting on Thursday night, don’t stop ‘til you get enough all the way through Monday’s big breakfast, march and rally.
Celebrities, porn stars, DJs, go-go booties, and more pack the town for the yearly commemoration and celebration of how far the movement has come and how far it has yet still to travel. Be ready for thousands of like-minded people who party with a purpose.
We start with an introduction to meet the major players. These party promoters know what’s up, and all have male-oriented fun in store for you.
Rockstars Production ‘We Rock MLK’ Weekend
From the guys who bring you non-stop Black Gay Pride action in fall comes four days of fab that lets you party – what? – like a rock star of course. While venues are being finalized, secure your Platinum or Silver passes to Friday-through Sunday fun. VIP options available for all events. For access from the welcome party, all the way through day and night, mixers and mayhem, visit rockstarsproduction.com.
WassupNATL ‘Kingdom’
The party promoters at Wassup create an ultimate man’s-man getaway for guys. Five amazing nights, five supersized parties, and 5,000 same-gender loving men. Men of Flava Works stars D’Angelo, Tae the Doug, Byron Strong and more appear as guests. Check out a chock-full calendar of events and special guests at wassupnatl.com, or text the party line at 8677.
Traxx Atlanta: The Movement
The venerable club and party crew brings what they do best for the historic weekend. Thursday kicks off five nights of exciting and enlightening events include the Circa ‘90s Party and a Main Event with celebrity hosts, live music, dope DJs, sexy dancers and So. Much. More! At press time, their five-night schedule starting Thrusday wasn’t set. Visit traxxatlanta.com.
ATL Dream Team
The newest organizers on the list offer weekend passes, or get tickets individually to their five blowouts. This year’s Switcheroo Weekend goes down on Friday and Saturday. Visit atlblackpride.com.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
We Rock MLK Pre-Game Mixer
Einstein’s, 7 p.m.
1077 Juniper St.
rockstarsproduction.com
Hotlanta Epic Night Life Party
Museum Bar, 10 p.m.
181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW
rockstarsproduction.com
Freedom Kickoff
Club 595, 10 p.m.
595 North Ave.
atlblackpride.com
Friday the 13th Party
Jungle, 10 p.m.
2115 Faulkner Road NE
wassupnatl.com
Thotica AfterHours Erotic Party
Tokyo Valentino, midnight to 8 a.m.
1739 Cheshire Bridge Road NE
wassupnatl.com
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
We Rock Ultimate Day Party
Havana, 4 p.m.
3112 Piedmont Road NE
rockstarsproduction.com
Unite Day Party
Mixx, 5 p.m.
1492 Piedmont Ave. NE
atlblackpride.com
Alter Egos: Good Boy vs. Bad Boy
with Bobby Lytes
Kompass
2520 Piedmont Road NE
wassupnatl.com
Saturday Night Live Mega Party
Freight Depot, 10 p.m.
65 MLK Drive SE
rockstarsproduction.com
Believe
Museum Bar, 10 p.m.
181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.
atlblackpride.com
Dick Galore AfterHours Erotic Party
Tokyo Valentino, midnight – 8 a.m.
1739 Cheshire Bridge Road NE
wassupnatl.com
SUNDAY, JAN. 15
We Rock Brunch, 12 noon
Location TBA
We Rock Cocktails, 5 p.m.
Kapture, 75 Peachtree Place NW
We Rock Finale, 10 p.m.
Opium, 960 Spring Street
rockstarsproduction.com
Wassup Explosion
Kompass, 10 p.m.
2520 Piedmont Road NE
wassupnatl.com
Dream Main Event
Jungle
2115 Faulkner Road NE
atlblackpride.com
Underwear Party
Tokyo Valentino, midnight – 8 a.m.
1739 Cheshire Bridge Road NE
wassupnatl.com
MONDAY, JAN. 16
LGBT Bayard Rustin/Audre Lorde Breakfast
Loudermilk Center, 8 a.m.
40 Courtland St. NE
rustinlordeatl.com
MLK Day March & Rally
Including a gay contingent from Breakfast
Peachtree @ Baker Streets, 1:45 p.m.
mlkmarchcommitte.com