How ATL puts LGBT in MLK Weekend

Got MLK? Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend means one thing to local gays of color: Winter Pride. Get ready for more men’s parties than you can possibly get to, but will have fun trying.

By Mike Fleming

The annual Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend makes Atlanta the South’s go-to for gay. Starting on Thursday night, don’t stop ‘til you get enough all the way through Monday’s big breakfast, march and rally.

Celebrities, porn stars, DJs, go-go booties, and more pack the town for the yearly commemoration and celebration of how far the movement has come and how far it has yet still to travel. Be ready for thousands of like-minded people who party with a purpose.

We start with an introduction to meet the major players. These party promoters know what’s up, and all have male-oriented fun in store for you.

Rockstars Production ‘We Rock MLK’ Weekend

From the guys who bring you non-stop Black Gay Pride action in fall comes four days of fab that lets you party – what? – like a rock star of course. While venues are being finalized, secure your Platinum or Silver passes to Friday-through Sunday fun. VIP options available for all events. For access from the welcome party, all the way through day and night, mixers and mayhem, visit rockstarsproduction.com.

WassupNATL ‘Kingdom’

The party promoters at Wassup create an ultimate man’s-man getaway for guys. Five amazing nights, five supersized parties, and 5,000 same-gender loving men. Men of Flava Works stars D’Angelo, Tae the Doug, Byron Strong and more appear as guests. Check out a chock-full calendar of events and special guests at wassupnatl.com, or text the party line at 8677.

Traxx Atlanta: The Movement

The venerable club and party crew brings what they do best for the historic weekend. Thursday kicks off five nights of exciting and enlightening events include the Circa ‘90s Party and a Main Event with celebrity hosts, live music, dope DJs, sexy dancers and So. Much. More! At press time, their five-night schedule starting Thrusday wasn’t set. Visit traxxatlanta.com.

ATL Dream Team

The newest organizers on the list offer weekend passes, or get tickets individually to their five blowouts. This year’s Switcheroo Weekend goes down on Friday and Saturday. Visit atlblackpride.com.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

We Rock MLK Pre-Game Mixer

Einstein’s, 7 p.m.

1077 Juniper St.

rockstarsproduction.com

Hotlanta Epic Night Life Party

Museum Bar, 10 p.m.

181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW

rockstarsproduction.com

Freedom Kickoff

Club 595, 10 p.m.

595 North Ave.

atlblackpride.com

Friday the 13th Party

Jungle, 10 p.m.

2115 Faulkner Road NE

wassupnatl.com

Thotica AfterHours Erotic Party

Tokyo Valentino, midnight to 8 a.m.

1739 Cheshire Bridge Road NE

wassupnatl.com

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

We Rock Ultimate Day Party

Havana, 4 p.m.

3112 Piedmont Road NE

rockstarsproduction.com

Unite Day Party

Mixx, 5 p.m.

1492 Piedmont Ave. NE

atlblackpride.com

Alter Egos: Good Boy vs. Bad Boy

with Bobby Lytes

Kompass

2520 Piedmont Road NE

wassupnatl.com

Saturday Night Live Mega Party

Freight Depot, 10 p.m.

65 MLK Drive SE

rockstarsproduction.com

Believe

Museum Bar, 10 p.m.

181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.

atlblackpride.com

Dick Galore AfterHours Erotic Party

Tokyo Valentino, midnight – 8 a.m.

1739 Cheshire Bridge Road NE

wassupnatl.com

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

We Rock Brunch, 12 noon

Location TBA

We Rock Cocktails, 5 p.m.

Kapture, 75 Peachtree Place NW

We Rock Finale, 10 p.m.

Opium, 960 Spring Street

rockstarsproduction.com

Wassup Explosion

Kompass, 10 p.m.

2520 Piedmont Road NE

wassupnatl.com

Dream Main Event

Jungle

2115 Faulkner Road NE

atlblackpride.com

Underwear Party

Tokyo Valentino, midnight – 8 a.m.

1739 Cheshire Bridge Road NE

wassupnatl.com

MONDAY, JAN. 16

LGBT Bayard Rustin/Audre Lorde Breakfast

Loudermilk Center, 8 a.m.

40 Courtland St. NE

rustinlordeatl.com

MLK Day March & Rally

Including a gay contingent from Breakfast

Peachtree @ Baker Streets, 1:45 p.m.

mlkmarchcommitte.com