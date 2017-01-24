Hey, Daddy! Time to think kink?

A sexual rut, a passion for food and food for passion. If you’re not already, maybe it’s time to think kink. Daddy has thoughts to get you started.

Hey, Daddy!

My husband and I are in a sexual rut. I sample the sausage, he delivers the sausage to the back door, we cook it, then we burp and roll over. I mean, I love him, but even our love seems boring lately, and I blame the bedroom hours, or lack thereof.

Our routines during the day are perfect, but the sexual sameness at night is boring. I want to try stuff to spice it up, especially something a little bad like spanking, tying each other up or roleplaying as a coach and jock. How can I make it happen?

Sex Always Monotonous, Even Our Love is Dull

Dear SAME OLD:

I’m all about exploring every nook and cranny of our sexual natures. Give yourself permission to try your fantasies and empower yourself to deserve it.

If you’re not sexually satisfied, you have complete control over fixing it. In fact, you’re in a better position than most because you have a built-in teammate. So bring it up already. He’s your husband, for chrissakes.

Lean on your marital trust for confidence and blurt it out. He might be bored too, and hearing that you fantasize about him won’t hurt.

Be specific: Tell him you want to cuff him, beg him to spank you, or ask him to put on a jock strap. See how easy it is?

Hey, Daddy!

I’m turned on by a hot, hungry guy eating food. Like, he just can’t get enough into his mouth at one time. I watch his lips and tongue and I imagine feeding him and controlling what he tastes and when.

Is it too much to hope that another guy might share my kink?

Food Eating Earns my Dick

Dear FEED:

This reminds me of the old movie “9 ½ Weeks.” Pre-plastic surgery actors Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger get down with a food while she’s blindfolded. It’s hot.

So, no. You’re not crazy, or even unusual. Others are out there, so put your desires into the universe and see what comes back.

If you have a sexual partner, warm him up by streaming the retro movie I mentioned. If you don’t have a man in mind yet, try an online ad. Either way, spell out your desire for a Hungry Man and see who bites.

Hey, Daddy!

When I was younger, I left on the lights during sex. Lately, I flip off the switch, because I’m self-conscious about looking older. I do miss the visuals though.

Damned Aging Ruined Kissing

Dear DARK:

Gay male self-image as we age is a whole column in itself. But I do have a quick suggestion: Candles. They set a mood, and the light evens skin tones and hides imperfections. And since today’s letters lean toward kink, Google “gay candle wax play” for more bright ideas.

Daddy loves his boys. He knows the answers you need, and you’re going to get them. Reach out with your burning questions via our editor, mike@davidatlanta.com, and put “Hey, Daddy” in the subject line. Warning: Advice in this column is intended for entertainment and novelty. Proceed at your own risk. If you’re in trouble, ask a professional for help. This entry originally ran in February, 2016.