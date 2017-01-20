Beatbox: 2017’s most anticipated albums

Beatbox swoops in to save you from being a basic tunes bitch with a preview of the year’s best hope for great music.

By DJ Marc J. Cubs

WELCOME TO YOUR FIRST BEATBOX of 2017! I hope you’re having a great start to your year and that you haven’t already broken your New Year’s Resolution of being a basic music bitch.

If you did, fear not, I am hear to guide you along the year’s musical journey. As you know, 2016 saw some pretty tame music releases. I for one am super excited about all the goodness that is scheduled to be released (or hinted at) this year.

Below are some of the most anticipated albums of what will hopefully be an amazing 2017.

Lorde

In addition to Robyn (photo, more on her later), Lorde’s new project is one of the releases that I’m most excited to get my hands on. She hasn’t put out new music since 2014’s “Yellow Flicker Beat” from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 soundtrack, so I’m Jonesing for some new stuff.

She teased fans around her 20th birthday this past November that the album is already complete and in post-post-post production. So what’s the holdup? She’s scheduled to perform at Coachella in mid-April, so you know an album is coming out pretty soon.

Nelly Furtado

Probably the most “OMG” artist on this list, The Promiscuous Girl herself, returns. Yes, the “I’m Like A Bird” singer is back and ready to take back her crown of making catchy AF songs.

Her sixth studio album, The Ride, is scheduled for release on March 31, so be ready to have one of her songs stuck in your head for the majority of 2017.

Ed Sheeran

The crooner is already making news and breaking records this year, and it’s not even February yet. Both his new songs, “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” broke Spotify’s single-day streaming record of 4.8 million streams set by One Direction’s “Drag Me Down” back in 2015.

Each of Sheeran’s songs garnered over 6 million streams! If this isn’t a clear sign to Ed and his team to release new music, I don’t know what is. Expect his album to drop veerrrry soon.

Taylor Swift

T Swizzle has a history of releasing an album every two years. Red was released in October 2012. 1989 was released in October 2014. She’s a few months late, but we do know that she’s been in the studio making new music. I’m personally not a fan, but damn can that girl write a song.

Sampha

With an actual release date set, unlike most artists on this list, Sampha’s Process is scheduled to drop Feb. 3. Having been featured on other artists’ music (Kanye West and Frank Ocean), Sampha is set to make his own mark.

His “Blood On Me” song made my Beat Box Best Songs Of 2016, and it will also be on the album. Be sure to check it out next month.

Tinashe

R&B’s most underrated talent is slated to finally release some new music this year, and no, we’re not just talking mix tapes. Last year, she cancelled her 2016 tour in order to finish off her sophomore album, so more likely than not, a 2017 new album release should happen. Please happen. It better happen.

Robyn

Come on through, Robyn! My little Swedish fish, I need new music. We all need new music. And not collaborations. We need “Dancing On My Own”-type of music that will reestablish our belief that there is good Pop music out there.

Almost every big-named Pop act last year let me down (cough cough Lady Gaga Britney Spears cough) so I will need you, Robyn, to save us all from this slump of lackluster music. Carly Rae Jepsen can only do so much.

2010 saw the release of two Robyn mini albums (Body Talk Pt. 1 and Body Talk Pt. 2). Those albums were her last solo projects.

She hinted at returning to Pop this year, as well finishing up some cancelled tour dates. Until then, I will be crossing every single finger and toe and actually going to church (much to my mother’s delight) to pray for the return of Robyn.