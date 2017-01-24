Beach Boys: Underwear Daydream
It’s cold. He’s hot. Slip into something more comfortable and hit the beach in your midwinter daydreams with these gorgeous shots of this dreamboat wearing Modus Vivendi’s Narrow Line of underwear.
Underwear: Modus Vivendi Narrow, e-modusvivendi.com
Model: Daián Zubieta
Photography: Gastohn Barrios, gastohn.com
