Lips puckers up for the holidays

Atlanta’s premier dinner-and-drag venue goes full-extravaganza for limited-run Holiday shows each week in December.

By Mike Fleming

There’s only one place where you can get dinner and a show quite like the ones at Lips Atlanta. Now the club decks its halls in holiday drag for a whole new bag in a limited run this month.

“The Holiday Spectacular will be every Wednesday in December,” says co-host and Atlanta legend Bubba D. Licious. “In addition to our usual glitz and glam, Lips is beautifully decorated for the holidays. The show will include some of the most popular holiday songs and fabulous costumes for the season.”

Bubba, who appears as Mrs. Claus reading her hilarious version of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” co-hosts the holiday special with the one and only Monica VanPelt.

“And after the show, we play several rounds of Bitchy Bingo, with great prizes for the winners,” Bubba adds.

Sounds like they just upped the game on their already popular Wednesday lineup. We got the scoop as the club wraps another successful year and heads into 2017 with nothing but wind in its sales for a great new year.

David Atlanta: We love Lips! What’s new over there since we visited you last, and who do you have up your sleeves for the New Year?

Bubba D. Licious: New cast members added this year include Brooke Davis, Dynisty St. James, Y’Marie Santiago, and Jeffreion Dickerson. Aliya Holmes & Angelica D’Paige returned to the cast, and beginning next month, Edie Cheezburger will be joining the cast.

What is your favorite part of the experience at Lips that regular customers still might not know about?

Lips can host company parties, private events & holiday parties for groups of 20 to 200, and we offer a variety of menu options for clients to choose from.

Lips can also design special shows to include your favorite performers, music, or whatever you desire.

If someone out there hasn’t been to Lips yet, what would you tell them to knock them off the fence and come try it?

Lips has a great menu of specialty drinks, like the Lips Frozen Cosmo, the Frozen Peach Margarita, and a “Kick the Bitch to the Curb.” We also have a variety of delicious appetizers, and our entrée menu offers something for everyone.

The Show Palace is a beautiful setting, and the shows are the best in town.

Anything I’ve asked that you’d like to say to our readers about the holidays and beyond?

Gather your friends and celebrate a birthday or any special occasion.

Lips Atlanta is located at 3011 Buford Hwy NE in Brookhaven. Visit lipsatl.com.