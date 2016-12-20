Beatbox: The Year of Obnoxious Music Fans

As 2016 finally winds down, a look back at a year not just in horrendous cultural and political events, but with an eye toward new concert and club rules for 2017.

By DJ Marc J. Cubs

IF YOU’RE LIKE ME, you think about all the things that occurred this year and just want to completely forget about it altogether. With everything that happened politically and in the entertainment world, 2017 can’t get here quick enough.

David Bowie, Prince, Sharon Jones, Leonard Cohen, and so many more talented artists all passed away way too soon. Lady Gaga cranked out a solid album, but it wasn’t what everyone was expecting. Frank Ocean released an OK sophomore album. The Super Bowl Halftime Show was a snoozefest (even if somewhat saved by two past performers).

However, the one thing that personally frustrated me the most about 2016, besides the obvious political events, was how awful concert and club etiquette has become. I don’t know if it was just me, but 2016 was the Year of Obnoxious People.

I went to lots of concerts by some wide-ranging acts. From small intimate venues to huge arenas with a sea of fans, the one recurring factor was how much everyone relied on their phones.

Now, I’m not trying to be hypocritical. I did use my phone to take videos and photos at concerts, but most of the people literally had their phones up in the air recording the entire time! Yes, it’s cool to check in on Facebook about you being at a concert (guilty), but watching a concert through your cracked iPhone screen is not the way to enjoy the experience.

I’m a tall guy. Folks in front of me would have their phone straight up in the air blocking my direct view! If you are going to record something, be mindful of those around you. Keep that phone right above your own head, not all the way up in the air, and not waving your arm about like you’re trying to answer a question from your 2nd Grade teacher.

CLUBS AREN’T ANY BETTER. When DJs, myself included, are playing, we are working. It’s our job. It’s not a good idea to ask for a song to be played in general, but it’s never OK to do it after banging on the door or booth until we notice you. Never!

We are here to entertain a crowd of people who are patrons to the venue, not just to one person. We are in the service industry, but unlike a chef, whose job is to specifically serve each person, a DJ’s job is to serve the crowd as a whole.

Your favorite song might not be the best song to play at a crowded club, or the DJ might have already the song, or saved it up to play later. It’s all about timing, trying to get the best reaction at the right moment.

YOU’RE PROBABLY THINKING “DJs love when I ask them to play a song.” No they don’t.

“OMG! Can you totally play some (insert any Top 40 artists)?!? Everyone will totally dance!”

And don’t put your phone against the window of the DJ booth with a picture of a song you want to be played. That’s annoying AF. Nobody else wants to hear “Baby Got Back” at a gay dance club at 2:15 in the morning.

If by some miracle, you do get a song you requested played, under no circumstance is it OK to walk off the dance floor before the song ends. Like, seriously… WTF is wrong with you?!

Yes, there are times when a DJ completely sucks. With enough feedback to the club, that DJ wont be asked to come back, or the club will talk to the DJ. But chances are, the DJ is doing a good enough job to keep the crowd as a whole entertained.

So in the New Year, let’s make resolutions and not be complete dicks when we decide to go out and have fun. If you go to a concert or club, be respectful.

You know the world needs more love. There’s no sense in being an ass to others, and now that you know what not to do, you have no excuse.

Happy New Year and see you on the flip side.