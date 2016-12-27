Atlanta’s Gay New Year’s Eve Parties

Year in, year out. Another year older and deeper in debt? Turn over a new leaf as Atlanta turns it up and turn it out for a trés gay New Year’s Eve.

By Mike Fleming

By all accounts, 2016 has been a tough one for lots of us. Whatever your plans to wipe it away in the New Year, it starts by blowing out the old and ringing in the new. True to form, we have our eye on all the ways to do that this year.

From annual throwdowns with a reputation for maxing out their celebrations, to new traditions in the making, every party gets its stakes raised for 2017. That’s because the night itself falls on a Saturday, ensuring that even people who don’t always have the 31st off will join the rest of us out in force.

Clear your calendars, it’s going to be a bumpy night. Here’s where to find all your options and see which one (or ones) you’ll hit, as well as the lucky location that will have you in the house at midnight.

Here’s every December 31 party we could find at our favorite bars, clubs and other venues this year.

New Year’s Masquerade

Lips

3011 Buford Highway

atldragshow.com

Bizarre Wonderland

‘Alice’ theme with Wussy Mag

115 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW

facebook.com/wussymag

Pennies from Heaven

with midnight cash drop

Blake’s on the Park

227 10th Street NE

blakesontheparkatlanta.com

Countdown to 2017

Woofs

2425 Piedmont Road NE

woofsatlanta.com

Genesis White Party

with DJ Roland Belmares

Heretic

2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE

hereticatlanta.com

NYE 17: Infamous

with DJ Joe Gauthreaux

Jungle

2115 Faulkner Road NE

jungleatl.com

Balls Drop Ball

Atlanta Eagle

306 Ponce de Leon Ave.

atlantaeagle.com

NYE 2016

with party favors and midnight champagne

Burkhart’s Pub

1492 Piedmont Road

burkharts.com

Swinging Richards New Year

with open bar

Swinging Richards

1400 Northside Drive

swingingrichards.com

New Year’s Eve Ball

With hot guys, hot music, hot cash drop

Ten

990 Piedmont Ave.

tenatlanta.com

Bacchanalia Playboi Mansion

BJ Roosters

2043 Cheshire Bridge Road NE

Las Mas New Year’s Ball

Las Margaritas

1842 Cheshire Bridge Road NE

lasmargaritasmidtown.com

New Year’s Eve

with DJ Caprice

Bulldogs

893 Peachtree St. NE

Regina Simms New Year

Friends on Ponce

736 Ponce de Leon Ave.

friendsonponce-atl.com

Gay OTP New Year’s

J’s Lounge

1995 Windy Hill Road NE, Smyrna

js-lounge.com

Cockpit Karaoke

with midnight champagne

Cockpit

465 Boulevard SE

facebook.com/arthurleedutton

Attack of the New Year’s Eve Party Monster

Mary’s

1287 Glenwood Ave. SE

marysatlanta.com

NYE Celebration

The Hideaway

1544 Piedmont Ave., Behind Publix

atlantahideaway.com

Happy New Year 2017

Model T

699 Ponce de Leon Ave.

modeltatlanta.com

DJ Alex Cohen Afterhours

Xion, 3 a.m. – 7 a.m.

2043 Cheshire Bridge Road NE

xionatlanta.com

New Year’s Morning Party

with DJ Kevin Durard

Heretic, 6:30 a.m. – 12 noon

2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE

hereticatlanta.com