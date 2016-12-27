Atlanta’s Gay New Year’s Eve Parties
Year in, year out. Another year older and deeper in debt? Turn over a new leaf as Atlanta turns it up and turn it out for a trés gay New Year’s Eve.
By Mike Fleming
By all accounts, 2016 has been a tough one for lots of us. Whatever your plans to wipe it away in the New Year, it starts by blowing out the old and ringing in the new. True to form, we have our eye on all the ways to do that this year.
From annual throwdowns with a reputation for maxing out their celebrations, to new traditions in the making, every party gets its stakes raised for 2017. That’s because the night itself falls on a Saturday, ensuring that even people who don’t always have the 31st off will join the rest of us out in force.
Clear your calendars, it’s going to be a bumpy night. Here’s where to find all your options and see which one (or ones) you’ll hit, as well as the lucky location that will have you in the house at midnight.
Here’s every December 31 party we could find at our favorite bars, clubs and other venues this year.
New Year’s Masquerade
Lips
3011 Buford Highway
atldragshow.com
Bizarre Wonderland
‘Alice’ theme with Wussy Mag
115 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW
facebook.com/wussymag
Pennies from Heaven
with midnight cash drop
Blake’s on the Park
227 10th Street NE
blakesontheparkatlanta.com
Countdown to 2017
Woofs
2425 Piedmont Road NE
woofsatlanta.com
Genesis White Party
with DJ Roland Belmares
Heretic
2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE
hereticatlanta.com
NYE 17: Infamous
with DJ Joe Gauthreaux
Jungle
2115 Faulkner Road NE
jungleatl.com
Balls Drop Ball
Atlanta Eagle
306 Ponce de Leon Ave.
atlantaeagle.com
NYE 2016
with party favors and midnight champagne
Burkhart’s Pub
1492 Piedmont Road
burkharts.com
Swinging Richards New Year
with open bar
Swinging Richards
1400 Northside Drive
swingingrichards.com
New Year’s Eve Ball
With hot guys, hot music, hot cash drop
Ten
990 Piedmont Ave.
tenatlanta.com
Bacchanalia Playboi Mansion
BJ Roosters
2043 Cheshire Bridge Road NE
Las Mas New Year’s Ball
Las Margaritas
1842 Cheshire Bridge Road NE
lasmargaritasmidtown.com
New Year’s Eve
with DJ Caprice
Bulldogs
893 Peachtree St. NE
Regina Simms New Year
Friends on Ponce
736 Ponce de Leon Ave.
friendsonponce-atl.com
Gay OTP New Year’s
J’s Lounge
1995 Windy Hill Road NE, Smyrna
js-lounge.com
Cockpit Karaoke
with midnight champagne
Cockpit
465 Boulevard SE
facebook.com/arthurleedutton
Attack of the New Year’s Eve Party Monster
Mary’s
1287 Glenwood Ave. SE
marysatlanta.com
NYE Celebration
The Hideaway
1544 Piedmont Ave., Behind Publix
atlantahideaway.com
Happy New Year 2017
Model T
699 Ponce de Leon Ave.
modeltatlanta.com
DJ Alex Cohen Afterhours
Xion, 3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
2043 Cheshire Bridge Road NE
xionatlanta.com
New Year’s Morning Party
with DJ Kevin Durard
Heretic, 6:30 a.m. – 12 noon
2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE
hereticatlanta.com