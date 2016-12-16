16 best 2016 songs make your NYE playlist

Gather your gays on Saturday night and get your New Year’s Eve party on with the 16 Best Songs of 2016.

By DJ Marc J Cubs

Whether you’re partying because it was awesome, or because it’s over, 2016 is going bye-bye. It’s time to get together and blow out the old and ring in the new with a playlist for the night inspired by the very best singles of the year.

In a year of some disappointment and some triumphs music-wise, tried-and-true favorites, as well as new artists, found ways to shine. They helped us sing and dance through it all, so it’s appropriate that they take us out and into 2017.

Here are our favorites, in no particular order.

“Formation” – Beyonce

Beyonce has to be on any Best of the Best list. White America wasn’t ready, but any song that gives a shoutout to Red Lobster and hot sauce is OK in my book.

“Work” – Rihanna ft. Drake

Half of the time I’m dancing, and the other half I’m still trying to figure out what the hell she is saying.

“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna

When they team up, you know it’s going to be an infectious hit. Throw in lyrics by Taylor Swift to make it stay in your head all year long.

“Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” – Adele

The most un-Adele song on Adele’s 25 is by far the most fun track on the album. Inspired by Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble,” Adele has a bit of fun for once. This is passive aggressive at it’s finest!

“Crash” – Usher

The most underrated song by a male artist this year, this dark and slow-burning bedroom jam makes you try and hit those high notes – in and out of bed.

“In Common” – Alicia Keys

Stripped down with raw and deliberate emotions peaking throughout the track, it’s simplistic in that its driven by minimum percussion, but easily carried by Keys’ vocals.

“Into You” – Ariana Grande

This is Pop music, plain and simple. Catchy AF because it was written by the kind of catchy Pop, Max Martin. His credits include 22 Billboard No. 1s since 1999.

“One Dance” – Drake

Drake’s infectious, highest-charting song to date topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for a total of 10 weeks.

“The Sound” – 1975

This infectious song immediately makes you start tapping your feet. With its lightweight melody, it’s one of the more charismatic songs on this list.

“Blood On Me” – Sampha

Previously spotlighted on tracks from big artists like Kanye and Frank Ocean, Sampha finally released this one and gained solid exposure. This one is calm and hauntingly beautiful all at once.

“Best To You” – Blood Orange ft. Empress Of

This Brit’s sound is a mix of Electro and old school Hip Hop, and he’s also a noted songwriter. He’s penned songs for Florence + The Machine, Kylie Minogue, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more.

“Hold On” – The xx

2016 brought the return of one of my favorite bands. If you haven’t heard them, go ahead and slap yourself, then check out this track from their new album dropping in January 2017.

“Fuck Apologies” – JoJo ft. Wiz Khalifa

JoJo not only had my favorite album of this year, she also had one of my favorite songs. It’s a bold return to a music career that’s now under her control. Along with Carly Rae Jepsen, this girl needs to be recognized more for her talent and less for her past.

“Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” – Dua Lipa

“F the haters” is the message of this song, and I am loving it. Dua Lipa is bound to be the next big thing. I would even say she might be the next Shakira.

“Sally” – Bibi Bourelly

You’ve never heard of her, and it’s OK. She’s written for Selena Gomez, Usher, and most notably Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money.” She’s only 22, so be on the lookout for more from her in the future.

“The Greatest” – Sia

Yes, “Cheap Thrills” is more popular than “The Greatest,” but this one carries so much more impact, and I think will be remembered longer.