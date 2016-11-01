We’re done: How to avoid messy breakups

Whether it’s a friend you’ve outgrown or a boyfriend who isn’t the one, there’s an art to ending the relationship with your self respect and happy memories in tact.

Hey Daddy!

So I have this friend. I used to call him “sister,” but now I just want rid of him.

He has betrayed me by sharing my secrets more than once, and he’s just plain mean. The problem is that our lives are so enmeshed that I feel stuck with this vitality-sucker in my life.

I’d like to say he’s changed, but the fact is that he’s always been this way. I thought his bullshit was funny when I was 22, but seven years down the road, I see the world way differently. He builds himself up by putting people down, laughing at others’ expense, and being a gossipy bar cunt. I’ve matured, at least beyond his petty level.

I’m not saying I’m perfect, but I am saying I’d be better without him. How do you break up with a friend?

Only Vehemence, Endless Regret In Tact

Dear OVER IT:

Some friendships aren’t built to stand the test of time. Depending on the closeness of the relationship, you could let it go by slowly disengaging. But if seeing each other less often over time isn’t going to work, tap into your more-mature self: Man up and put the genuine truth out there.

A few considerations: Consider your decision, because you probably won’t be able to take it back. Consider his feelings, because this makes you a good person. Consider your words, because he may remember them for the rest of his life.

Here’s some dos and don’ts:

Do it yourself, and don’t involve third-party mutual friends to do your dirty work. You’re the mature one, remember?

Do it in person, and don’t write it in a text or chat message. This can be copy-pasted and used against you, or against himself long after you’re gone.

Do be nice, and don’t be just as mean as you perceive him to be. Don’t stoop to his level. He is a fellow human being.

Still reticent? Here are some kick-start phrases: “We don’t have the same perspective anymore.” “I can’t be the friend to you that I used to be.” “I’m glad about the years we had.” “I no longer have the energy.”

Hey, Daddy!

I’m dating the sweetest guy. I’ll always care, but I’m just not feeling it any more. I’m at my wits end about how to break up without hurting him.

Deserves Only Niceness & Earnestness

Dear DONE:

Stop thinking about it as a hard thing for you to do, and think about it as something that’s going to be better for him. Tell him the nice things you told me, then tell him he deserves a guy who’s feeling it as much as he is.

Daddy loves his boys. He knows the answers you need, and you’re going to get them. Reach out with your burning questions via our editor, mike@davidatlanta.com, and put “Hey, Daddy” in the subject line. Warning: Advice in this column is intended for entertainment and novelty. Proceed at your own risk. If you’re in trouble, ask a professional for help.