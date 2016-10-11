True Stories: Worst. Date. Ever!

No good, terrible, really bad true confessions from gay Atlanta’s archives of douchebags, dolts and other dismal dates.

We’ve all had one – or you know, way more than one. Bad dates are part of life, but some are so epic, they earn their own place in the annals of gay time immemorial.

Here we collect stories from willing participants ready to share their woes in hopes you never, ever, have to go through one of these terrible, horrible, no good, very bad dates.

Mom Fail

“After a bad breakup, I let my mom set me up with the son of one of her friends. I knew nothing about him other than his name and the fact that he was “a little older than” me. I like Daddies so I agreed.

Turns out he was 22 years older and kept trying to make outdated pop culture references in an attempt to get in my pants. Thanks, Mom.”

Baby Talk

“So I had an OK conversation on Tinder with this cute guy, and agreed to meet him for coffee. It went OK, and we set a real date for dinner. Halfway into his third martini, he starts talking hyper-stereotypical baby talk.

When my dinner came, he started cutting my steak. When I excused myself to the restroom, he asked if I need help wiping.

No I’m not kidding, and no I don’t know what happened after I bolted.”

Catfish

“After a friendly phone call following an online chat, my date looked nothing like his photo. Then he proceeds to talk about how ugly he is and how no guys like him. Then he asked if I thought he was ugly. I did, but I talked around it and got out of there.

Two days later, he sent a no-subject e-mail with nothing but a totally limp dick pic. I wish I was making this up.”

Depressed

“Met a guy at the dog park, and he worked hard to get me to then take our pups to brunch. That’s where he told me he can’t have orgasms and almost can’t even get it up because of his antidepressants. And oh, could I cover brunch, because he makes zero dollars.

I still can’t tell the story without rolling my eyes”

TMI

“This guy who works at the restaurant next to the one I work at asked me out. We went to a cute little bar, and I thought he was really cute. Just as we ordered drinks, he leans in and says, “I like Mountain Dew enemas.” I just blinked at him until I got my wits back and walked out.”

Crime & Punishment

“Playing pool with this guy and he’s gonna get some. We are hitting it off bigtime. Then this other guy walks up and throws a beer in my newly acquired date’s face. Then the police show up, arrest him, and take me in for questioning about how I knew him. Turns out he is robbing guys he meets at gay bars, and the other guy had it done to him the night before – at the same bar!”

Silent Type

“So I meet a guy at a pretty nice mixed-clientele bar in a hotel in Midtown. When I first met him, he seemed shy and quiet, but personable. This time he was basically ignoring me. Every question I asked got a curt yes or no. Then out of nowhere, he started chatting up a storm with a couple next to us. I was miserable, but the part that gets me is he texted to ask me out again a couple days later.”

Bad Influence

I’m chilling with the guy at a certain gay bar when his best friend walks up and starts egging him on to do shots, like a lot of them. Then they start writing a porn together out loud involving everyone around in the plot and positions, etc. They got so drunk, I called them an Uber – a separate from mine.

Car Sex

One thing led to another, and we went from making out to pulling things out to play with in the car outside the restaurant. I’m pretty into it, and next thing you know I am pulling on my pants while a cop escorts me from the vehicle. Bad enough, right? Then my date says I was instigating sex he didn’t want to have! I had to talk fast not to go to jail.

SkyView

My ex in all his brilliance decided a good place to break up with me was while we were on the ferris wheel thingy downtown. Not only are we stuck there, he starts vomiting on me and other people. As we get off, he continues to vomit on people. I am still traumatized.