The gay case against Trump

Last week we told you 5 Gay Things About Hillary. With up to four Supreme Court seats up for grabs in the next presidential term, there’s potential decades of gay backslide with the wrong choice – the candidate who wants to Make America Hate Again.

By Marc Paige

WHEN HILLARY CLINTON OR DONALD TRUMP is sworn as president, Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer will be 78, Anthony Kennedy will be 80, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be 83. They are three of the five justices who in 2013 granted all federal rights to married gay couples, and then ruled for nationwide marriage equality two years later.

The two other justices who joined them in these rulings were both appointed to the Supreme Court by President Obama. Obama’s two terms propelled LGBT rights dramatically forward. This election will determine whether we continue this progress, or reverse it.

Supreme Court decisions, whether good or bad, can be reversed. The Bowers v. Hardwick ruling of 1986, a ruling that affirmed the right of Georgia to arrest gay people for having consensual sex, was overturned in 2003 when the court deemed anti-sodomy laws unconstitutional. Could marriage equality be reversed with new Supreme Court appointments from Trump? As Sarah Palin would say, you betcha!

Trump has told Fox News that he would “strongly consider” appointing judges to overturn marriage equality. He has repeatedly signaled to conservative audiences that a vote for him will be a vote for a court more hostile to marriage equality.

TRUMP HAS PLEDGED TO NOMINATE justices in the mold of Antonin Scalia, who never missed an opportunity to deny LGBT civil rights or denigrate our humanity.

Scalia was responsible for the most anti-gay invective ever heard from our highest court. In his scathing dissent in the 1996 Romer v. Evans opinion, which ruled that Colorado could not ban anti-discrimination protections for gays, he compared gay people to murderers, polygamists, and animal abusers. At an appearance at Princeton University in 2012, Scalia rhetorically asked, “If we cannot have moral feelings against homosexuality, can we have it against murder?”

Trump’s base is energized over the prospect of more Supreme Court justices like Scalia. They are also excited by Trump’s running mate, Governor Mike Pence of Indiana.

Pence has an extensive history of political hatred toward gays. He signed Indiana’s anti-LGBT “religious liberty” law, and as a congressman, Pence proposed diverting funding from HIV/AIDS prevention to fund harmful “conversion therapy” to try and turn gay people straight.

TRUMP DOESN’T HAVE policy positions. He has “policy moods” that change easily, as Slate magazine pointed out. Last spring, Trump initially voiced opposition to North Carolina’s anti-trans bathroom bill. But in typical Trump fashion, this position was short-lived. In less than 24 hours, he was agreeing with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that “local communities and states should make their own decision” whether to discriminate against LGBT Americans.

Trump knows he’s not going to outright win the LGBT vote. His goal is to shave enough points off Hillary’s LGBT majority to propel him to victory in key states, and into the White House. To do this, he lies. He claims, “I’m much better for the gays” than Hillary Clinton, who vocally supports full civil rights and equality for all LGBT individuals and families.

Donald Trump hopes a significant minority of LGBT voters will overlook his opposition to federal marriage equality, and his support for the right of state and local governments to enshrine discrimination against us into law, all because he uses the words “radical Islamic terrorism.”

But in the United States, it is not sharia law that threatens us. It is a Trump presidency.

Marc Paige is a freelance writers living in South Florida.