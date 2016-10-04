Meet our Pride guest Deven Green

Who’s that girl? Why, it’s comic, singer, columnist, makeup rep and all-around friend of the gays Deven Green chatting us up before hitting Pride’s stage, parade and festival.

By Mike Fleming

Whether you know her better as Betty Bowers, America’s Best Christian, as the uproariously clueless host of the “Welcome to My Home” videos, or from guest stints on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” you probably already love Deven Green.

“I am an elegantly filthy performer whomakes videos and live music all while posing,” she says with a wink. “It’s just what I do.”

Obviously, the Los Angeles-based comic knows how to bring the funny. For 2016, she brings it to Atlanta Pride courtesy David Atlanta and Goliath Atlanta magazines. Her tongue-in-cheek advice column appears in Goliath each month.

During the big weekend, Green will appear in booth of the magazines from 3 p.m. to 5 p.. both days, will ride in a fabulous convertible in Sunday’s parade in full drag as America’s Best Christian Betty Bowers herself, and she’ll even hit the Pride stage doing her music act in the 6 o’clock hour on Sunday.

You heard that right: Music. And it’s awesome.

Beyond her comedy and other gigs as an OCC Makeup spokesmodel and one of Star Magazine’s fashion squad, Green is a remarkably talented singer. When she lands on the Pride stage, she performs versions of songs from the 1920s to today in her own very fun, very eclectic way – and in a factoid not to be ignored, all while playing an electric ukulele.

Green has been called a “veritable human jukebox,” so look for her to do mash-ups, sing-alongs and to take requests.

With so much going on and so much to talk about, this is one woman hard to pin down, and that’s just how she likes it. She sat down with us to help you get to know her better, and from satirical romps through some of our queries to informative takes on others, Deven Green always shows her style and humor at every turn.

We finally decided to just let the interview speak for itself, because “charming, funny and original” just isn’t the half of it.

When you’re not “on,” who is the real Deven Green?

I am pretty much always turned on. My videos tell you exactly who I am. What drives me? It should be who drives me, and that would be you in Atlanta – please.

When did you know that you were destined to perform, and how did that manifest?

I see you are asking about my manifest destiny. I started performing as a pro athlete when I was six years old and expect to have enough juice to continue through to my last days.

What or who are your inspirations?

Silence was always my influence… never to have any.

You’re originally from Canada. How did you come to the U.S.?

I heard it was warm in Los Angeles, so I found out for myself. I’m not very good with directions, so I don’t really don’t know how to get back.

Your gay fans are fiercely loyal. Describe your connection to them.

My father said, “If you can find love anywhere in this world, it is a good thing.” So when I saw several of my “secretly gay” figure skating friends obligated to marry women, the injustice impacted me. I only cared about their expression of love and their rights, and I still do.

What does it take to birth characters like Betty Bowers and “Welcome to My Home”?

When someone lives in a bubble or is clueless, I can hear their voice in my head. Then, I illuminate that monster with inappropriate words. “Betty Bowers – America’s Best Christian” all starts with Andrew Bradley, the writer. If I were you, I would seriously follow @BettyBowers.

What are your expectations for your Atlanta Pride visit?

Love. Atlanta! Everyone was just so cool, fun and talented when I was there. I honestly can’t wait to be part of Pride. It is a huge honor. As for expectations, I expect nothing less than excellence.

Anything else you’d like to say to the LGBT ATL before you arrive?

Here is a life lesson: As much as I truly care about what you say, I equally don’t.

Deven Green visits the David Atlanta & Goliath Atlanta booths on Oct. 8 and 9, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. both days. She rides in our parade procession on Sunday in costume as Betty Bowers, and performs on the Pride mainstage in the 6 o’clock hour on Sunday.

Photo by Reed Davis.