Farewell, Diamond Lil. Atlanta legend dead at age 80

Atlanta drag singer, local legend and out local pioneer dies of cancer at age 80

By Mike Fleming

It was with a heavy heart on Tuesday, Aug. 9, that gay Atlanta learned one of its forefathers in the modern gay movement died in a metro-area hospice. It was a humble end to a life lived large, inspiring so many and touching so many more.

Friends posted on the drag legend’s Facebook fan page about her passing. The message was simple.

“Dear Friends, Our Diamond Lil passed away this morning. May God bless her beautiful soul.”

Reactions were sad of course, but not entirely surprised. For more than a year, the drag legend battled cancer privately, revealing her condition only to her closest friends and even performing through her pain until early July. She entered hospice care over Fourth of July weekend, and there she stayed so that “the legend who brought so much and entertainment and history to our community could live her remaining life in comfort and love,” according to her friend, Mark Denton. There is also a Caring Bridge page.

According to information from Touching Up Our Roots, Atlanta’s gay history collective, Diamond Lil was born Phillip Forrester in Savannah on Dec. 28, 1935.

As a young boy, he appeared on local radio as a torch singer, and over time he became an entertainer and professional female impersonator, singing live for tourists, sailors and Savannah locals in venues on the city’s famous riverfront through the 1950s.

After a dishonorable discharge from the National Guard and one too many arrests for wearing “women’s” clothing in Savannah, Diamond Lil came to Atlanta to start anew.

Around 1960, she hit gay Atlanta stages with other gone-but-not-forgotten drag pioneers like Billy Jones and Roskie Fernandez. They headlined bars like Mrs. P’s, Chuck’s, the Roxy and the Rose Room, to name just a few.

Longtime fans know that Diamond Lil loved her Rock & Roll. Until relatively recently, she could take a mic and front a band as raucous as any headed by a younger person. In an age when now drag queens who sing in their own voice are all but forgotten in Atlanta, Lil’s many recordings – live at Manuel’s, Silver Grill and other venues well known to this day – earned her the title Queen of the Jukeboxes for their place on record players across the Southeast.

She’s been featured on the cover of nearly every local publication, gay and straight, and all the way until her death, Diamond carried CDs in her purse for sale to anyone she met.

Transgender rock star Jayne County to this day credits Diamond Lil as her key influence and inspiration to launch a music career. Drag queens with Atlanta roots also giving nods to their beginnings to Diamond include RuPaul and Lady Bunny.

In recent years, Diamond Lil could be seen representing SAGE, Services & Advocacy for GLBT Elders, in the Pride parade and at multiple events. In 2015, she was honored as one of Atlanta Pride’s “Founding Valentines.”

While not an activist per se, her appearances at gay benefits date back to fundraising performances for Georgia Gay Liberation Front and UGA’s Committee on Gay Education in the 1970s.

On a personal note, Diamond Lil sent each member of the David Atlanta staff a hand-written Christmas card every year, wishing us well on the week of her own birthday. We’ll miss those this year. Shine on, you crazy Diamond! You will never be forgotten. Love, your “Men of The David.”

Photos via Facebook.