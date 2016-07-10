Our 10 gay YouTube obsessions

They’re funny. They’re serious. They’re talented. They’re out. They’re waiting for you right now.

By Mike Fleming

Back in the day, gay guys had to trek to the nearest big city to find another gay person, let alone a whole community. These days, those smalltown guys and us big-city boys alike have role models on TV, digital friends on our mobile devices, and a community network of prolific vloggers who live in our computers.

With personality to spare and share, plus more than a little something to say, meet the 10 best things about online video that pump out a dose of community from points across the globe. Tune in the next time you need to be entertained or enlightened, from first-wavers like Davey Wavey (photo) and Tyler Oakley to crooner crushes like Troye Sivan. Press play.

Troye Sivan

This twink singer is best known for making the crossover into real life. His voice for radio and face for pop have led to an album deal and concert tour, and he posts regularly with music and musings.

Mikey Smilez (SmilezMikey)

Break us off a piece of this big ol’ hunk of sexiness. He wants to talk about boys, so we’re in! From getting played to the perfect guy, from his Grindr experiments to international Bottom Appreciation Day, Mikey likes it, and we love Mikey.

Tyler Oakley

Long after others have given up, an amazing 7.7 million subscribers keep this queer coming back for nine years running. He’s intelligent and quick-witted, but the key to this 27-year-old’s success may be variety – from politics to pop culture to comedy. His best-selling novel “Binge” came out last year.

Davey Wavey ((wickydkewl)

A longtime YouTube contributor, this 31-year-old Rhode Islander has a penchant for taking off his shirt and traveling the world to get other guys to do the same. Even better, those guys are always hot and often famous, including gay Olympic Gold Medalist Matthew Mitcham. Since 2007, the topics vary, but the eye candy is usually on point.

Kingsley (itskingsleybitch)

Easily the most relatable and funniest on this list, any subject Kingsley wants to take onis worth watching. Tune in for Thirsty Thursday takedowns of Instagram comments, but stay for daily rants on Drake’s dick, Kylie’s lip kit, sex at a funeral and so much more.

SuperFruit

You may recognize Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi as two gay sides of the five-voiced Pentatonix. When they’re not setting the world on fire in their co-founded, thoroughly modern a cappella band, these two are being hilarious, riffing off each other, and doing on-the-spot performances.

V-Squared (Luke and Vinny)

Vinny is a hot Brit ,and Luke is a sexy New Yorker. They’re married and recently moved from London back to the U.S. Originally in a long-distance relationship, the development of their relationship has been more adorable and complicated than any of the best soap opera romances.

Dave G (Gay Latino)

“When you Google videos for ‘Latino’ and ‘Gay,’ what you find is most definitely Not Safe For Work,” says Dave. So he set out to change that by providing a Latino voice to gay topics like Kim Davis, SCOTUS decisions, Grindr and more.

Russ Marine

He went viral when he came out on video from his military base overseas. It was as moving in its authenticity as he was hot in his uniform. He readily answers questions from subscribers, talks about real gays in the military and has a test to know if a guy is top or bottom.

Michael Buckley (What the Buck?)

He’s smart, he’s sassy, and he’s kind of a bitch. So of course we love him. It’s as if your daily dose of entertainment news like ET or TMZ was eaten by a rainbow monster and turned gay as hell.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Mark E. Miller

He’s cute. So is his boyfriend. He posts a lot.

Joey Graceffa

This guy parlayed a YouTube following on his musings into a gay-love music video that’s picking up steam.