Why do gay men cheat?
A look at the key causes for why he says he loves you but is sleeping with him. Or them. And why you may be doing the same thing to him. It goes beyond male biology and into the recesses of our psyches.
By Dustin Shrader
Stereotypes abound concerning gay men, but there is one that flies further than most others: Why is it so difficult for gay men to maintain a faithful, monogamous relationship?
This one can all too often be all too true.
Some men may get huffy about that little piece of honesty, but hey, facts are facts. Too many gay brothers have felt the sting of betrayal or actually been the stinger. We’re men, and that can mean we’re animalistic creatures with a formidable sex drive.
Consider the way of life that so typical of so many. There are thousands, even millions of gay men out there, all with a randy libido. Some may control it better than others, yet is it really that surprising, pardon the pun, that the body count of gay relationships is high?
So many of us can remove emotion from sex all for sheer physical pleasure, even if we’re also simultaneously head over heels, madly in love with our partner or boyfriend. These guys may be hard-pressed to resist the willing stud who just walked by and gave them the nod.
With today’s technology, these simple encounters are right at a gay man’s fingertips. All the apps like Grindr, Scruff, Jack’d and Tinder ease the process of sexual rendezvous. You can have a warm masculine body on top of you in minutes if he lives close by. Easy anonymous access isn’t very conducive to your otherwise healthy relationship.
Physicality isn’t the only reason your man may be stepping out. According to psychologist Dr. Weston Edwards, an expert on infidelity, men may cheat for the following reasons:
Goal oriented. Men are fixers, conquerors of the unattainable. “Sexual behavior can often times be a means to an end. This might be around survival sex; ‘I need a place to live,’ for example. It can include the “badge of honor” when a person can brag, ‘I had sex with that hot guy.’” It can also be about getting revenge or use of money and/or drugs.
Emotional validity. Sex is designed to bring partners closer, solidifying love and commitment. Dr. Weston says, “In our society, monogamy emphasizes this reason for having sex. So then, the lack of a satisfying emotional relationship may lead to sexual contact outside the primary relationship. To be fair, in some cases, having an emotional connection isn’t limited to monogamous sexual relationships, and you will find plenty of men in so-called open relationships who do have emotional connection and satisfaction.”
Insecurity. Confidence and self-esteem is undeniably important to any man, and perhaps especially a gay one. We all know how judgmental we queens are, and if you catch your guy cheating these may be the excuses he throws out: “I feel so insecure, I needed to feel wanted.” “This hot guy was chasing me.” “I couldn’t say no.”
Every scenario is different, of course. These are just some of the common factors that plague most cheating relationships. When the right motivation presents itself, he or you may pull the trigger and act on the “what if” feelings you have been harboring.
So breaking it all down, instead of asking why we gay men cheat, maybe we can look internally and see if the real question is, Why do you cheat?
4 Comments
Daniel EnglishJanuary 27, 2016
Gay men cheat simply because they spend little time figuring themselves out. There is nothing wrong with being a sex driven person. However, if you couple that with someone else wanting sexual/emotional commitment you are in for trouble. Like most things in life the problem arises from a lack of understanding of one’s own nature.
The saying, “You can’t turn a whore into a housewife (Or in this case a bf, partner, and husband)” comes into play.
KenJanuary 28, 2016
I was in a monogamous relationship for 15 years and if I hadn’t lost him to cancer, I would still be with him.
My parents shared 62 together, they were my role models for a loving and lasting life of devotion.
It is possible to find the kind of love that includes only wanting to share both your physical and emotional commitment with.
JackMarch 18, 2017
This is beautiful. I am so glad you had this experience. I value it to, too.
WarrenFebruary 15, 2016
I somewhat agree with Daniel English, but there are unexplored territories. First of all, there are many gay men who DO NOT cheat. Secondly, cheating, until recently, has been ENCOURAGED by gay culture. Let’s define how “gay culture” originated. Remember, “gay culture” is not the same thing as “homosexual.” “Gay culture” is a concoction, homosexuality is natural sexuality and organic. “Gay culture” is stemmed from a group of men who HAD to be in the closet. In the 50’s and 60’s, the only way for homosexual men to recieve the touch and intimacy they wanted were through casual encounters. A open, loving encounter would have meant they would have lost their jobs, friends, and family. The promiscuous “culture” is based on that reality. Even in the 70s, many of the people in the bars were still closeted. Moving out of the closet sexually has assisted men with being open with their sexuality, but not their emotional needs. Sexuality and emotional needs are interlinked. Since “gay culture” promoted only non-committed sexual encounters (hence many gay men in emotional pain) the idea of committed relationships was very few and far between. Fortunately, this is changing slowly. Gay men are now realizing they have the right to committed and deep loving relationships. Gay men caught in the scene who tell men that they have something wrong with them because they desire commitment and stability are slowly being called out on their non-caring behavior. It is now the time for homosexuals to be fully open and redefine (or even knock down) what “gay culture” has preached to gay men all these years. We can now fully love, not just have sex. So….it’s up to a man to love or play now….and gay men cannot use “I’m gay and that’s the way gay men are” as an excuse for their behaviors. NOW, gay men have the responsibilty to say, “I’m gay and I CHOOSE to be promiscuous OR committed.” It’s a poor argument to say, “that’s just the way gay men are.” while one hurts other men on the way.