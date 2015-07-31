Say Hello To The First Openly Trans Man In The U.S. Military
YouTube content creator Raymond Braun recently shared his latest video featuring Sergeant Shane Ortega, the first openly trans man to serve in the U.S. military. Raymond talks with Sergeant Ortega about his military career, some common misconceptions about the trans community and how to be a trans ally.
Click below to learn more about Sergeant Ortega and his personal journey:
2 Comments
jamesMarch 2, 2017
ur transgender
jamesMarch 2, 2017
gay