Photo Credit: newnownext.com

Say Hello To The First Openly Trans Man In The U.S. Military

YouTube content creator Raymond Braun recently shared his latest video featuring Sergeant Shane Ortega, the first openly trans man to serve in the U.S. military. Raymond talks with Sergeant Ortega about his military career, some common misconceptions about the trans community and how to be a trans ally.

Click below to learn more about Sergeant Ortega and his personal journey:

2 Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *