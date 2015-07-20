Pride Medical Welcomes New Physician

Pride Medical, Inc. announced the addition of Africa Alvarez-McLeod, MD, MPH, to its team this morning. Dr. Alvarez-McLeod is an Infectious Disease Specialist bringing more than 25 years’ experience to her new position at the practice. Her main areas of focus, within HIV, are women’s health (including pregnancy), transgender health and treatment of Hepatitis C.

“I am proud that we’re adding another physician of Dr. Alvarez-McLeod’s caliber and deep experience to our well-seasoned team,” says David Morris, MD, Medical Director of Pride Medical. “She shares our holistic approach to health and wellness, so new and existing patients have the confidence that Dr. Alvarez-McLeod is not just addressing the medical need at hand, but also the person as a whole.”

Dr. Alvarez-McLeod, is set to begin seeing patients at Pride Medical on August 10. [She] “previously served as Medical Director and Vice President of Medical Affairs for AID Atlanta, and also has worked with the Cobb County Board of Health and other area organizations focusing on HIV and other infectious diseases. She was the Infectious Diseases Consultant at St. Clare’s Hospital Spellman Center, New York City’s first AIDS-designated hospital.”

A graduate of the University of Buenos Aires Medical School, Dr. Alvarez-McLeod holds a Masters of Public Health from Columbia University.