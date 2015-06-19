Why It’s Important To Masturbate Prior To Your Workout

By Tarryn the Traveling Trainer™

Most of you have seen the movie “There’s Something About Mary.” If you haven’t, then I highly suggest you do so. But most likely, you have. Either way, there is an infamous scene where Ted (Ben Stiller) is all set for his climactic date when his best friend Dom (Chis Elliott) walks in and tells him to “clean out the pipes and go.” Stiller gives his friend a puzzling look unsure of what he means, and Elliott is shocked realizing that his friend does not know to masturbate before his hot date. Elliott asks Stiller, “You don’t jerk off before a big date? That’s like going out with a loaded gun, no wonder why you’re nervous!”

I could not have agreed more with Elliott, and this concept could be easily aligned with going to the gym. Think it about it for a second. Going out for a hot date, and going out for a hot workout are not that different. In fact, they have a lot more similarities than you may realize. When you go out for a hot date, you make sure that you are in your “Sunday best”…in the sluttiest way possible. You make sure to shave…everywhere. You put on your most provocative cologne. And you wear your tight jeans that show off your cute ass—oh, and your fabulous shirt (which probably costs about as much as your last night out clubbing.)

Well, when you’re going out to the gym, your goal should be to make sure all eyes are on you. Your hair is perfect, you smell nice, and you have the tightest gym clothes on showing off your true assets. But, if you haven’t masturbated yet, then you are doing yourself a true disservice. Take it from a true fitness professional. That’s why I always advise my clients, as part of their homework, to come at home first, before they come see me at the gym. Guys, it’s basic Physiology 101.

But, you don’t have to go all the way back to “There’s Something About Mary.” Look at our culture in recent memory. A couple years ago, in the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street”, Matthew McConaughey (Mark) tells Leonardo DiCaprio (Jordan) that he needs to jerk off at least twice a day. And, it’s not just in the cinema world. Look at it in the political world. I’m referring to all the countless politicians that have advised masturbation for school kids to help them stay focused and relaxed. It doesn’t matter if the politicians are in the left, or right—because those who advised us to jerk off were always right. As a society, we need to stop chuckling at masturbation, but rather, embrace the concept…with both hands.

Therefore, let’s say you’re ready to go for your next workout. Well, here’s how you get off, and then get going:

 First, you grab that beautiful Swinging Richard of yours that God has blessed you with, and give it some good strokes. Close your eyes, and picture yourself grabbing a big, fat barbell that you’re about to do some bicep curls with.

 Next, bend over in a squat position, and gently caress yourself, envisioning you are prepared in a wide-positioned squat exercise, and going down deep—deeper than you ever have before.

 After that, carefully take both your hands, and caress yourself. Imagine that you’re actually grabbing a hold of two long, hard dumbbells and working them over simultaneously.

 Finally, at the intense climax, finish yourself off with a big explosion, ensuring you have something (a gym towel will suffice) to clean up your hot load.

Now, you’re definitely ready to get out there and resume the rest of your workout. Your blood pressure has dropped. Your heart rate has come down to a steady pulse. And you’ve fully come to feeling totally cool, calm, and collected. The rest is elementary. At the gym, when have spotted a hot guy, go up and ask him if he needs an extra spot. You never know—with as relaxed as you’ll be feeling, you’d probably have the balls to ask him to go back and check out the steam room with you, where it could lead to a sequel of your pre-workout jerk. At that point, more than likely he’s going to want to do a clean and jerk exercise with you that will lead to both of you being very dirty. After all, yes you may have just relieved yourself, but keep in mind, that you’re reading this right now, which makes you a horny, hard hunk.

So remember studs, unload the gun before you go out to the gym. But also, just as important, double check yourself in the mirror to make sure you don’t have too much extra hair gel in your hair (or hanging off your ear.)