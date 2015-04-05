Masculine vs. Feminine
In a day and age when the thick lines between types of peoples are getting thinner and thinner, one giant line in the sand caught our attention for a little exploration. Masculine acting guys versus feminine acting guys. It seems like the world is both awash with both and yet it seems that when you are looking, a true died-in-the-wool butch guy, or a real “purse falling out of the mouth” nelly guy are so hard to find.
Maybe it’s because we’re a lot more similar than we think.
On Being Butch
By Jason Mietelski
Growing up gay was never going to be easy, but growing up butch presented me with a separate set of issues. My perception of masculinity was heavily influenced by my father, a rough-edged man who showed no emotion, encouraged me to be tough and never cry, and took me to watch movies starring Stallone, Eastwood and Schwarzenegger. Since I loved getting my hands dirty and building things with power tools, no one ever thought I might be gay, and this sealed the edges around the door of my closet, making it very difficult for me to come out. It also created a dark period in my life and a chasm between me and the rest of the world. Thankfully AOL helped me come out when I was 23, enabling me to close that gap and make a connection with the gay community.
Ah, my gay brothers, some of whom have judged me for “acting straight”, are ironically those whom I’ve found most attractive. I’ve always respected the more feminine guys for their strength and beauty; I find them intriguing—so much different than me yet paradoxically similar. Perhaps the judgmental ones assume I’ve had an easier life, escaping a lot of the childhood angst and harassment, when in reality my struggle was mostly internalized but just as real as theirs.
The struggle today is still real, though not as difficult as in the past. Even working in a gay-centric business I’m faced with a perpetual coming out process. There’s always someone who assumes I’m heterosexual and is seemingly shocked when I tell them the truth. And of course, when people, thinking I’m straight, voice their homophobic views, the internalized shame I’ve worked so hard to overcome rears its ugly head, making the coming out process more difficult—though it also strengthens me each time I do.
Yes, I’m a gold star gay, proud and thankful to be who I am. I’m glad to be butch and smash the stereotypes that so many people still clutch to as truth. I consider it a privilege and an honor to represent gay male masculinity, the underrepresented half of our community who have gone undetected, in my opinion, for too long. Contrary to popular belief, I think gay people are different than our hetero brothers and sisters. And that makes me happy. We are beautiful, colorful, and our differences, butch and femme (and the spectrum in between!), create the cohesion and light that makes gays fabulous!
Sissy Boys Represent!
By Jeffrey Silvey
As a more effeminate gay man people often make the assumption that I get bullied, made fun of, discriminated against, and insulted due to my effeminacy. In a world where the Macho Man is considered the ideal, I understand where the assumption comes from, but none of it is true. Honestly, the bullying, joking, discriminating, and insults come (ironically) straight from other gay guys.
There is the discussion of Fem. vs. Masc. It dictates the vast majority of Grindr profiles, but the discussion fails to retain water outside of the gay context. In my experiences, people don’t have a problem with my effeminacy. I have found that people respond more to a person that they feel is being authentically themselves. I haven’t tried to be someone I’m not and in turn I’ve had great interactions. But that is OUTSIDE the gay community.
When it comes to the judgment of gay men, it is gay men that are the harshest. If a gay man has a straight friend, then that friend will not care about how feminine or masculine you are. But other gay men do care. Effeminate men carry a social stigma within the gay community because they don’t reinforce the macho-man image that the mainstream media so valiantly showcases.
It seems to me that some masculine gay men have internalized homophobia, which is why they only hunt other masculine gay men. Maybe because they’re not comfortable with their own sexuality they want to verbally reprimand those that are different. It’s almost as if there is some sort of litmus test for how masculine a man can be and the number one way to know if a gay man is in fact masculine is if he says so on his Grindr profile. If not then you better believe he is a squealing, lisping, fairy.
But that doesn’t make sense.
Not every effeminate man has a lisp. Not every effeminate man wears make up or accidentally shops on the wrong side of the GAP. I’ve seen effeminate men that can take down a deer with one bullet and I’ve seen masculine men who squealed when Wicked came into town. It doesn’t matter either way because being masculine or feminine is not a character defining quality.
The whole issue has resulted in some rather silly discussion points. The most ridiculous is “If I wanted someone feminine I’d date a woman.” But that doesn’t make sense. Love isn’t that limited, so why should your thought process be?
Just be yourself. Be what you want and be who you want. Be what you want people to describe you as; if you want them to say you’re fearless then do something fearless. Don’t worry about who is feminine and who is masculine, because it really doesn’t matter. If you don’t like effeminate men, then that’s fine. No one said you had to date one, but that also doesn’t mean you have to be rude. Just find what makes you happy and screw the hang ups.
9 Comments
JustinApril 9, 2015
Great article, the masculine side was written very well.
CoreyApril 10, 2015
Love the whole article. Very detailed.
StevenFebruary 18, 2016
Reading the masculine side of the article makes me wonder what happen to men my age (I’m 20) that appreciate feminine men. And I agree with the feminine side. My views are slightly different. I feel one’s personality doesn’t necessarily define who they like to be in bed with, as I’ve met many feminine straight men. And also, the hate can also come from straight men and women. I totally agree that the gay masculines tend to bash the fems, but in some cases, such as mine (I wear androgynous clothing), I get rudeness from masculine men, other feminine men (probably because NY fems are very catty for some unknown reason), and straight men as well as women who are bound to their traditional gender roles. I don’t know if it’s because I live in New York, but I mostly get rude experiences from straight guys (mainly the “swag”/rap loving/ghetto guys).
SamApril 13, 2016
I’m a 27 year old gay guy, have facial and body hair, masculine facial feature (ive been told so by everyone), and typically people couldn’t detect that I’m gay, sometimes they even refuse to believe when I tell them that I am because I simply dont look or behave like the stereotypical mainstream gay who is mostly portrayed as effeminate.
I grew up making close bond of friendship with the effeminate gay men. The sissies. The cross-dressers.
I find them to be really amusing, funny and somehow entertaining. The life of party. However, I just never find them to be sexually attractive. Even if I find them to be good looking, their flamboyant, and over the top personality will be a BIG TURN OFF. The whole facial expression, body gestures, bitchy attitude, is just ANNOYING. I’m saying this because even I once used to be this way.
Somehow I believe all gay men will have a little sissiness in them. no matter who they are which most of the Straight-acting ones managed to outgrow.
I have to agree with one thing about being Butch. I’m proud to tell people that I’m gay yet somehow I appear to be more manly and much more capable than the straight men. Breaching the effeminate stereotype is a big success for me on a personal level.
I realized that, I am born as a man, I have sexual interest only over men and I want them for their masculinity.
There are some guys who are just soft speaker, gentle, kind and feminine in some ways. well, if they have a cute face, Im sure they will be liked by most people.
Those who are being hated are the loud, annoying flamboyant sissy guys who dress in expensive clothes to make themselves feel better while the truth is, they just cant deal with the fact that they are not accepted by others. Neither the straight nor the manly gay guys. people just dont want them to be in bed, neither anywhere around them. period.
Ivan UrteagaAugust 7, 2016
You mentioned, you once used to be “that way” and not anymore. Did you realize it was immature or did you feel like there was no need to be showy about your sexuality? After all, it really isn’t anyone’s business unless they’re going to bed with you. Ahah.
Ivan UrteagaAugust 7, 2016
When I first came out, many didn’t believe me while others did believe me. My mother was one person who didn’t believe me. (That later only came back to hurt me even more) I found that it was difficult enough to come to terms with my sexuality at 15 but I came out anyway. I’m fortunate enough to have seen the show The Fosters because it allowed all of my terrifying questions about being gay to be answered. (Questions like, “Will I even have a family? Will I ever be happy? If there is a God, does he like me? Will I ever find someone?”) All of those questions are terrifying enough for someone at age 15 to ask himself, but I managed to pull through.
I’m lucky to have come out in the year 2015, many of my peers at school were supper supportive. I didn’t encounter any problems, except for this one girl who tried to pray my gay away. (I have nothing against people who believe they can change their sexuality, if you feel happier being straight, then do it!) Quickly after coming out, Heterosexual OCD began to torment me with obeseseive thoughts and questions that made me question my sexuality again. So in order to prove to myself I’m gay, and to others who didn’t believe me when I told them, I forced myself to behave more feminine and stereotypically gay. I forced myself to make a fake facade just to have people believe me when I told them I was gay.
I’m 17 now and I’m working hard to combat my femininity. I am doing this because I strongly believe that life isn’t about finding yourself, it is about creating yourself. And I genuinely feel like being more masculine will make me a much happier person and it would boost my self esteem. (Also, I have nothing against feminine gay guys, I’m actually attracted to them!) And when immature kids at school tell me, “You should just be yourself.” I can’t help but feel like puking. I should be the person I want to be, and not the person people tell me to be-“be yourself”
AustinSeptember 3, 2016
Ivan,
Thank you for sharing your story. I would like to share some of my story. I have personally felt a lot of pressure to change myself from who I really was into someone I wasn’t just so that I could fit in with a group of people I considered to be my friends. In addition, I have also undergone a struggle in which I was stuck in a mental battle against myself over my religious beliefs which contradicted my sexual orientation. Something I deal with personally is a facade, in which I portrayed an image of something I was not; a heterosexual male, because I was trying to play it safe. In reality, this is not the way we should live life, as I have learned through personal experience and through the wise words of influential motivators that you only have one chance to live your life and to make it what you want it to be. Personally, I wanted to be authentic however this was not possible and still is not entirely possible due to the fact that I fear being “expelled” from my family and disobeying God. However I have came to a realization that we are not perfect and were not “created to be perfect”. In fact, we are all imperfect as a species. This is vital for our survival as a species. Enough with the bird walking… Once I entirely finish this long feud with my deep religious root and muster the courage to face my family members and “come out to them”, I will genuinely be who I want to be.
Ivan UrteagaSeptember 3, 2016
I understand what you mean, Austin. It can be very difficult not being who you want to be. In the end, I wish you the best with your family and I hope your coming out process comes with ease.
SernuDecember 10, 2016
I think all humans beings have masculine and feminine qualities, but depending on our upbringing , life experiences and other factors, a mixture off these will make one side more predominant than the other…
The modern world is not shaped considering our non-heterosexual nature and that can cause an impact on our lives that heterosexual people don’t expetience because everyhting is made to meet their needs.
Some gay kids subconsciously acquire the mannerisms of women as they grow up because both gays and women share the attraction to men. For example, some of these kids at an early age observe how their mothers interact with their fathers or how their sisters and other women behave when they spend time with their boyfriends or when they want to get the attention of a man. This speaks to them as they are also attracted to men. Because there are no male role models for gay boys who could teach them ho to interact or seduce a man as the way things work in male homosexuality their closest role models are women so, on a subcosciousl level it gets in their minds that in order to get a man’s attention they must embody these traits that are visible in women as they interact with men. That’s why some of them develop in interest in makeup, wearing feminine attires, feminine body language, the gay voice as they call it, etc. It is all subconscious.
All kids observe adults and learn the game of seduction from them, but unlike heterosexual kids who have their correspondent role models, gay kids have none so they resort to the closest alternatives: women in this case.