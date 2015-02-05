Daddy Issues: Falling For Your Spring Chicken

By Jason Mietelski – LEARN THE BENEFITS TOWARDS PURSUING ROMANCE WITH SOMEONE FROM A DIFFERING AGE GROUP. SURE THEY’RE HOT, OR SURE HE’S MATURE. BUT HAVE YOU REALLY THOUGHT ABOUT IT?

Okay, guys, let’s admit it—we’ve all either heard or used the stereotypes that describe the relationships between younger and older men: The common, “He’s just looking for a sugar daddy,” or, “He just wants some fine young thing to show off to all his buddies.” Are these sentiments borne of jealousy, or are they true? Or does it even matter?

Well, after talking to quite a few of you recently in my quest for answers, I’ve found that most guys of all ages believe, that in the absence of an imbalance of power, a Spring/Fall romance can be mutually rewarding for many reasons. Let’s hear from the young guys first!

– Many millennials find the mystique of rugged Gen-Xers alluring and just plain sexy! They like their deeply developed sexuality, and being attractive to these guys boosts their confidence and self-esteem.

– Older guys that have an air of playfulness seem to be the hottest. They’re mature when they need to be, but they maintain a sense of humor, enjoy being silly and having fun.

– Older guys who are willing to put up with the whims and dramatic flair of their younger partners are also on the “hot list”. These young guys also love having a “knight in shining armor” who will rescue them, cuddle with them, and make them feel safe.

– And when I posed the question: What if he’s looking for an LTR and you’re not? Well, sometimes older men just want to hook-up. These guys know how to take charge and have a good time without reading too much into the experience.

As far as the older guys, here’s what some of them had to say:

– Some are drawn to a youthful look. Being attractive to a younger man makes them feel sexy, alive, and young again.

– They’re hungry to experience new things: art, music, and style they feel can only come from a newer generation. In the same way, these guys also enjoy sharing their experiences with younger partners.

– Younger men make some of these guys feel more relaxed, because they don’t feel as scrutinized and judged for making mistakes.

– Young guys can also provide the perfect canvas for sexual experimentation and acting out fantasies!

Of course, the reasons for engaging in these romances are just as complex as our humanity. Sure, some younger guys admittedly have “daddy issues”, which is often a need to be cared for and loved; and others have control issues, enjoying their ability to wield power over their men. Then there are the 30+ guys who would never date someone more than a few years their junior, and those who would only entertain a brief NSA sexual encounter with a younger man.

Bottom line is, it really doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks about your relationship as long as you’re both happy and what you’re experiencing is mutually beneficial. Love your man, treat him right, teach and learn from him. If you’re both in it for the long term, that’s wonderful. If it’s just about sex, that’s great too, just so long as you both made your intentions clear at the beginning. Life is about experiences, and a relationship with a guy from a different generation can provide you with something lasting and unique you may have never gotten otherwise!