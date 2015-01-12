Openly gay comedian Taylor Negron dies at 57›

Openly gay actor, comedian and writer Taylor Negron has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 57 years old.

His cousin, Chuck Negron of the 1970s band Three Dog Night, announced his passing Saturday (10 January) in a YouTube video.

‘I want to inform you that my cousin Taylor Negron just passed away,’ he said.

‘His mother, his brother Alex and my brother Rene and his wife Julie were all there with him.

‘May he rest in peace.’

Negron appeared in more than 100 films and TV shows but was best known for his role as the scene-stealing pizza deliveryman in the 1982 cult comedy Fast Times At Ridgemont High.

He also played Rodney Dangerfield’s son-in-law in Easy Money and Monica’s boss in Friends.

In his final essay published Saturday on xoJane, Negron reflected on playing the ‘Alternative Everyman’ – ‘that guy from so and so.’

‘After 30 years in show business I’ve given up on the idea that people will know my first and last name together, and I’ve accepted that I will never, ever be actually famous,’ he wrote.

‘Instead, I am fame-ish.’

A regular on the Los Angeles comedy circuit, Negron trained under the legendary Lucille Ball when he was 19 and later under acting coach Lee Strasberg.

Watch Chuck’s video below:

-source: gaystarnews