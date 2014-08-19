Qi Clay Sauna: Spa, sauna and so much more

Qi is frequently translated as “natural energy”, “life force”, or “energy flow”, and Qi is the underlying principle of Qi Clay Sauna located off Buford Highway in a distinctly Asian community north of 285 (Yes I mean OPT). However, don’t let its location deter you from enjoying this private men’s spa and sauna because it is so much more than its title entails.

Walking into the spa one already has a feeling of being transported into a traditional, yet modern, Korean spa. The design details inside are clean and appropriately lit. Like most Asian traditions guests are asked to take off their shoes upon entering. The stone floors are heated throughout so there is no danger of drawing a chill through your bare feet.

The changing rooms consist of custom high-end wooden lockers and sumptuous benches. Like most men’s spas, the uniform is a simple white towel. Immediately, outside of the locker room is a shower room with decadent showers and large open Jacuzzi hot tubs. There is definitely a relaxing communal feeling further instilled by the serene ambient music.

Three distinctive cleansing rooms offer three different forms of relaxation and cleansing through the use of Earth’s basic minerals. First, I visited the salt room. The room is covered from floor to ceiling with salt, creating the perfect salt cave experience. Halotherapy (salt therapy) is proven to help ease the symptoms of asthma and a variety of other respiratory ailments, and speed healing of respiratory infections. Salt is also extremely beneficial in treating acne, psoriasis, neurodermatitis, and eczema. The salt room is good for relieving stress and clarity because of the benefits of negative ions on your body.

Next I was shown the clay room. Again with floor to ceiling red clay, The Red Clay Room is clay themed sauna room, which relaxes muscles and joints, detoxifies, and leaves your skin soft and renewed. There are two sources of dry heat in the room to aid in the customers experience.

Finally, I visited the charcoal room. The Charcoal Room uses activated charcoals on the walls and stones on the floor to neutralize free radicals in the body and strengthen the immune system. The negative ionic charge in this highly electrical room attracts toxins and poisons within your system and aids in cleansing the colon and intestines.

In addition to the three therapy rooms, there is also a chilly cool down room, a relaxing main lounge with overstuffed recliners and large-screen TV and a Korean sauna to steam away your cares.

Professional massages in private portioned rooms are available by appointment as well as foot massage and body-scrubs in specially designed shower table areas. Basically, everything you would need to rejuvenate your body, mind and soul.

Since opening in June Qi Clay has consistently offered new services and features to its posh setting. Currently offering a nutritious juice bar, plans are already underway to expand this area into a small Korean bistro with traditional menu choices.

Admission is $20 per day and $25 after 11 p.m. This includes use of the locker rooms, shower amenities and all the sauna rooms. The massage treatments and beverages are additional charges. Qi Clay is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. and is located at 7130 Buford Hwy #A-107.

