Tell It to Her Heart: Legendary Diva Taylor Dayne Headlines Augusta Pride

Augusta has plenty to be proud of these days.

With Augusta Pride just around the corner, they are thrilled to host this year’s headliner: 80s and 90s diva Taylor Dayne.

These days music divas seem to be a dime a dozen. From Katy to Gaga to Beyoncé, we watch their every move and anticipate their next hair styles, scandals, and, oh yeah, hit songs. Very few divas have careers that last as long as Taylor Dayne.

Almost everyone has heard, and still loves, her songs, such as “Tell it to My Heart,” “Prove Your Love,” and “Love Will Lead You Back.”

Throughout her music career, Dayne, whose real name is Leslie Wunderman, has had plenty of accomplishments, including 18 top ten hits. She has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide. She has also been featured on several reality shows as a contestant and judge. She has also starred on Broadway. In a 2009 People Magazine interview, Dayne famously shared her story of becoming a proud mother of twins with a surrogate mother.

Joining Dayne at Augusta Pride, June 27-29, are Chad Michaels, Latrice Royale and Synergy. For more information, go to prideaugusta.org.

David Atlanta: Augusta Pride and fans are excited to have you as its headliner this year. You’ve also performed at many other Pride celebrations. Why do you think you have so many gay fans?

Taylor Dayne: I can’t say specifically. I only go by what my fans say, which is that they love my big voice, passionate sound, my songs, and my image.

DA: In your experience, in what ways are gay fans similar or different than straight fans?

TD: Haha! Well, I consider my LGBT fans the most loyal fans, for sure. My LGBT fans are fun and joyful to perform for and grateful!

DA: In your song, “Facing a Miracle,” which was the official theme song to the 2010 Gay Games in Germany, you sing, “The hope is waiting around each corner now if you are open to love.” What does being “open to love” mean to you?

TD: I think we all have our triggers and baggage. If we aren’t in a relationship with the person we feel we should be with, or if we have relationships with friends, family, or anyone really where we want change, then we need to be open to that change. That means openness to me.

DA: In a 2005 interview you said, “In the eyes of the Kabballah, [gays] can’t be ‘married.’ That requires actual male and female energy and DNA. In the bigger picture, I think that ‘marriage’ is about a certain circuitry. I’m as married to my business manager as I would be any husband.” Now that so many places around the world are making gay marriage legal, have your views changed? Why do you think marriage equality is important to so many people?

TD: I totally support gay marriage. When you bring religious beliefs into legal discussions and make decisions where couples parent children though surrogates or donors, and lovers pass away after 20 years and split property ownership, rights need to be assessed. The rights of these families, couples and children need protection.

DA: Which of your songs, if any, were you surprised that fans loved? Why were you surprised?

TD: “I’ll Always Love You.” I just didn’t get it when I first heard it, but the fans sure did.

DA: How are your twins, Levi and Astaria?

TD: Growing and hormonal. At age 12, they are a delight and a terror.

DA: As a mother, how do you feel about either of them pursuing music or acting as a career?

TD: All I can do is give them my knowledge through experience and hard knocks, the good and the bad. They must try hard at whatever they do and not quit.

DA: Other than making great pop and dance hits, which of your other projects or passions have been most memorable, and why?

TD: Musical theatre and certain roles, like Princess Amneris (Aida) and Grizabella (Cats), are brilliant and make you feel like you’re putting on your own skin. I also love the experience of filming for television. The cooking shows I’ve been involved in as a contestant or judge were really enjoyable and opened a whole world of food and cooking and took my fear away in the kitchen.

DA: You’ve been writing and performing hit songs for almost 30 years. What insight can you share with new singers who want to have such a successful, sustained career in music as you have?

TD: Today is back to a similar system of record sales. When I started it was a very singles/12″ market, but then ‘the machine’ could get involved if your single blew up. Today few machines exist, but we have the Internet and digital downloads. None of that existed when I started, so fans barely had the reach artists have today for self-promotion.

DA: Are you working on new music? What other projects are you working on?

TD: Yes, I am working currently as a guest on a few very cool projects, as well as a greatest hits album and a TV series.