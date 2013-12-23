The Backstreet Legacy: Looking Back at the Atlanta Institution, Ten Years After the Last Call
Ten years ago this New Year’s Eve, one of the most notable nightlife landmarks in Atlanta did something unprecedented: Backstreet held a last call. That was the night where new legislation forced the formerly 24/7 nightclub to either stop serving alcohol or close at the newly-established 3 a.m. closing time.
As Jungle prepares to host a Backstreet reunion on Saturday, Dec. 28, with many of the patrons and entertainers who made Backstreet an Atlanta institution making appearances, it may help those who never experienced Backstreet – whether they were too young or not living in Atlanta at the time – understand how vital Backstreet was to the emergence of Midtown Atlanta as a gay Mecca in the South.
Since they opened their doors at the corner of Peachtree and 6th – even though patrons remember it being Juniper – Backstreet changed the face of Midtown Atlanta forever. Residents, seeing it as a good way to draw people in and make Midtown become more attractive and desirable, supported the club. And it worked. The 47,000 square-foot gem had people moving to Midtown in droves; new buildings went up and more businesses moved in.
Fifteen years after Backstreet’s birth, their booked entertainment took a sharp turn towards stardom. In 1990, the club introduced Charlie Brown’s Cabaret, featuring the already locally famed Mr. Charlie Brown.
Charlie Brown remembers the time well. “It was 1990. I was doing a show up in Buckhead; there used to be a girls’ club up there. It used to be Tallulah. Well, it was more like a dinner theatre, so we tried doing shows there. There was an early dinner and a late show. Well, the night that I got notice was the night the manager from Backstreet walked in and said, ‘I’ve got the third floor of Backstreet open. Come in tomorrow. We’ll talk.’
“I was thrilled to death! It was a 24-hour club, well established, and I got the floor that was never packed until 5 in the morning! They built us a small stage, a booth and set us up. It built from there. It was slow taking off at first, but it grew. I always try to surround myself with the best entertainers, because if they were the best, I had to be my best.”
The rest isn’t just history – it’s legendary. People took notice. Films produced by HBO, the Travel Channel, VH1 and TBS were made. Charlie Brown became America’s Ultimate Bitch. The performers from Backstreet’s third floor had fans the world over.
Heather Daniels, who joined the show in 1993, credits the never-closing club as the main reason cast members became names.
“Backstreet was the big show bar in Atlanta. Everyone eventually ended up there because of it being 24 hours, and the only place open after the other bars and clubs closed. So every cross-section of Atlanta came to the show: Buckhead, OTP, convention groups, show casts from whatever the Fox was billing, bachelorettes, and the just curious. So that made the girls on cast mainstream.”
As history showed, though, Backstreet’s success in bringing people to Midtown ultimately proved fatal to the club itself.
As time passed, tension grew between the club and the now well-established neighborhood association. They felt the 24-hour party was bringing in a rough crowd, drugs and crime. Midtown had become affluent; it wasn’t 1975 anymore. Legislation passed in 2000 required private clubs selling alcohol to be non-profit, but Backstreet was originally considered safe thanks to a “grandfather clause.” In 2001, though, the Atlanta City Council withdrew the clause, and Backstreet spent two years appealing the decision. When the appeal was denied in late November 2003, Backstreet had to start complying in conjunction with a new law that forced all clubs in Atlanta to close at 3 a.m.
Co-owners Henry and Vicki Vara put up a good fight, by first giving up the bar’s liquor license in favor of being 24/7. Later, the bar attempted to switch positions, giving up its all-night status in favor of serving alcohol. It just didn’t work. Backstreet closed their doors forever in 2004; the building was demolished and a high-rise went up in its place.
Ten years later, the legacy of Backstreet lives on in Atlanta. Many of the performers associated with the club still work in Atlanta at various clubs and other establishments. Recently, Charlie Brown has joined the recently opened Lips Atlanta as an entertainer on Friday and Saturday nights. Another long-time performer, Heather Daniels, continues to make appearances in the metro Atlanta area at Marietta’s LeBuzz.
As for the all-night dancing – while it may not last quite all night these days, thanks to the still-in-effect 3 a.m. closing law, clubs like Jungle and Heretic bring in high-profile DJs from all over the world, along with other entertainers. Jungle even serves as a memorial of sorts to Backstreet; Jungle includes a giant disco ball saved from the club in the recently renovated space. In a community that sometimes has trouble remembering its history, it’s a memorable way to remember a club that helped pave the way for Atlanta’s thriving LGBT community.
—–
additional reporting by Dylan S. Goldman
The Backstreet Reunion happens Saturday, Dec. 28 at Jungle. Announced entertainment includes DJs Rob Reum, Bill Berdeaux and Bobby Copeland, plus appearances from Lily White, Shawnna Brooks, Lena Lust, Heather Daniels, Monica VanPelt, Lauren LaMasters, and more. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., with the show starting at 9 p.m. Cover is $5 before 11 p.m., and $10 after. For more information, visit jungleatl.com.
11 Comments
Dawey HaiJanuary 25, 2016
Hi, everybody , my name is Dawey , I was living in Atalanta between 1987 till end of 1989 , I was the very rare Chinese gay boy who goes to both ” Amory ” & Backstreet every weekend in those days , I met a lot of beautiful white men in these two night clubs , what a memory I had , it was consider a revolutionary in those days for a Chinese gay boy very open being gay living in the South also party all the time , I had a blast , I love Backstreet , great memories great music , unforgettable dance floor , thanks for this article brought me back in time .
MichaelMarch 5, 2016
I remember Backstreet like it was yesterday. I am a straight guy and used to love going there every weekend. You could find people from all walks of life, straight/gay/whatever packed into that place every Saturday night partying well past sunrise and everyone got along great. It was a blast. Charlie Browns shows were fun to watch too. It’s bullshit the city forced them to close. It was iconic and legendary. Probably the highlight of Atlanta itself. I was just reminiscing on the place which drew me here. Nostalgic and sad.
JoseApril 1, 2016
I lived in Atlanta during ’85-’87, Backstreet was the third and final stop of every Sat. night.
We stopped in the bar at the Cabana for a couple then to Bulldogs for a few more. We would then spend the rest of the night at Backstreet. Walking out of there on Sunday morning was exhilarating, with your heart still pumping from the music and the sun in your face.
DavidMarch 20, 2016
I Lived in Louisviie, and Atlanta was our fun get away. Backstreet, Amory, and Bulldogs. Amazing times. That is when gay men where fun. I miss my friend Peter McGlaughlin who moved there. Great memories .
NathanielMarch 27, 2016
Ohhhh the memories. As an African-American, Black gay male from South Carolina, I remember my first time at Backstreet Atlanta. A college mate of mine, who happens to be Asian American, and I traveled from the College of Charleston in 1997 during spring break. We had so much fun to the point of tiring ourselves out. We slept in his car on the way back to South Carolina. The music and synergy of the people was absolutely incredible. The DRAG QUEENS were fierce always so nice. I remember feeling star struck whenI met Shawnna Brooks and Charlie Brown. They were simply amazing!!! I miss Backstreet Atlanta immensely. There needs to be a museum erected. Great times in college!!!
TimJune 25, 2016
OMG!!! Backstreet was like my second home in the early 00’s! I was there every weekend and there was nothing like the rush I got from getting ready to go out wondering what new experiences Awaited me. It was definitely the most diverse club in the city with a mixed bunch of people having the time of their lives. I’ve travelled and partied in most of the major US cities and I have yet to experience the excitement and euphoria of BS. So many different scenes all under 1 roof. If anyone knows where the Backstreet regulars party at these days please let me know, although nothing will ever compare to that place…ever!
RobOctober 21, 2016
I’ll chime in as well. This was my first gay club. I can distinctly remember going there in 1993 and standing on the steps leading down to the dance floor and looking up at all of the sexy shirtless guys dancing on the small mezzanine above me and thinking “I’ve finally found where I belong!”. A common word in the posts here is “exhilarating” and it was – every time. I also remember the first time I ever, in my life, stayed out all night. Walking out of Backstreet to a bright sunny Sunday morning and hearing birds chirping was such an incredible feeling and it was just the first of many more. Good times!
JoeNovember 20, 2016
What great memories!!!! I went to UGA in the 80’s. Grew up in rural south Georgia very sheltered. I knew I was Gay but stayed in the closet way to long! My first experience at Backstreet was when my college roommate came out to me and asked me to go to Atlanta with him. Once in Atlanta he told me we were going to a gay bar……WHAT…..No Way!
I can remember walking in and thinking there is no way this many people are gay!
My friend told me don’t worry its just like a straight bar but all guys. No one is gonna grab you….get over your self!
So of course it is so crowded you can hardly walk though. Not there 30 minutes before a hot guys runs his hand down my shirt! Scared me to death and turn me on……spent many hours on that dance floor! Thank You Backstreet for giving me a place to come and be free as a Gay man!
EvanNovember 29, 2016
I worked at Backstreet and it was the greatest thing ever! I miss Backstreet nightclub. The Studio 54 of the South.
MartinDecember 7, 2016
Great memories too of an amazing club. I lived in Atlanta from 1980 to 1984 and still have my original Backstreet membership card.
BSLadyeDecember 17, 2016
I used to come for the Southern Comfort Tranz conference, but that was just an excuse to party at the Chamber early and then Backstreet. All of the beautiful people were at Backsteet by 3am and Charlie Brown’s brilliant revue was always jam packed. The World partied at Backstreet. How short-sighted of the politicians to close it down. It was a major draw to Atlanta.