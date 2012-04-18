WTF?! The Plight of a Gay Housewife

I’m not even going to lie: I’m a lazy bitch. As the unofficial housewife to a banker, I have the advantage of not really being expected to work (though I do enjoy my job with this magazine), which works out perfectly for my sleep schedule, but creates a conundrum when you consider the fact I go stir crazy if I’m inactive for too long (meaning more than five minutes). Thankfully, I also happen to be a fairly creative person, which may or may not be alcohol-fueled, and that has led me to some inventive means in which to occupy myself. For example:

Memorizing choreography

Literally, if you asked me to break out with the choreography to “Spice Up Your Life” at this very moment, I could. This is because I’ve spent a sadly extensive amount of time watching and re-watching music videos (not to mention the Spice World VHS dozens of times as a child). In reality, I probably look like a So You Think You Can Dance reject, but in my mind when I’m alone, I’m an honorary Pussycat Doll.

Critiquing porn

Though my foray into the porn business was brief at best, I managed to make a number of friends within the industry. As a result, a number of those friends who are directors and bloggers send me links on an almost daily basis. At this point, I watch porn more so to grade the production value, actors, actual sex, etc. than for masturbatory material. In a sense, being behind-the-scenes in the industry has ruined porn for me, but has also made me have a much higher respect for legitimately good porn.

Watching all of the films my boyfriend won’t watch with me

If you were to ask me right now what my top three favorite films are, I’d immediately answer, “Troop Beverly Hills, Matilda, and Hocus Pocus.” My other go-to movies are The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, A Little Princess, Meet Monica Velour, and Serial Mom. While some of you may appreciate my addiction to campy classics, the boyfriend does not. To his credit, I’d be annoyed if I had to watch any of the above movies with myself because I have an uncontrollable urge to quote every piece of dialogue.

Catching up on the latest gossip

Somehow, I have a partier’s reputation, even though I’ve settled down significantly since my prime partying days. Nevertheless, I’ve managed to keep a mobile Rolodex of key players on both the East and West Coasts. There’s really no way to put this delicately without sounding like a huge douchebag, but if you want to know what Lindsay Lohan’s doing tonight, I know before TMZ (thanks to my Us Weekly friends); if you want exclusive and unreleased Ke$ha or Sky Ferreira tracks, I’ve got them (thanks to my DJ friends); if you want River Viiperi or Sebastian Sauvé’s numbers, I have them (thanks to my fashion industry friends). If I can’t party as hard or frequently as I used to, I may as well live vicariously through them.

Crafting and baking

Blame it on watching The Martha Stewart Show with my mother from a young age, but I fucking love craft projects. Add to that equation baking, and I’m the quintessential 50s housewife. But seriously, I don’t know if it’s the actual craft of crafting I’m infatuated with, or if it’s giving people cute, random gifts, but my guess is it’s a combination of both that makes me love crafting and baking. Either way, the hot glue gun, glitter, and sequins are my best friends. And then there are the baked goods. Personally, I’ve never really had a taste for sweets or baked goods (thank gay baby Jesus), but I’m mildly obsessed with baking. It seems selfless to bake for others until you realize I’m feeding them baked goods, which equals unneeded carbs and/or sugar intake.

Crying

You know how every now and then you need a good cry? Well, that’s what I do at least once a month when I’m alone. It’s healthy (in my own mind anyway). I just put on a little Céline, take a few shots, and pretend I’m Jack’s (read: Leonardo DiCaprio when he used to be hot) Rose. Unlike the Rose and Jack love story, though, I usually just fall asleep for a good six hours afterwards, and feel like I’m walking on sunshine once I wake up, so it all works out in the end.