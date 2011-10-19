Men Seeking Men – Faking It

It’s now 3 o’clock in the morning. The guy you’ve been talking to for the past three hours, the one that’s getting you all hot and bothered says he’s on his way over. Twenty minutes later he’s still a no show. When you ask where he is, he responds by asking you what you’re wearing. You start to realize that your gut feeling was true and you’ve been trolled. When you confront him on this he disappears, only to log on again in another twenty minutes under another ‘too hot to be true’ profile.

If you’ve ever been on a gay dating site chances are you’ve been trolled at least once. Wikipedia defines the gay slang term troll as “gay men who wander about looking for sexual partners.” I think that definition is too broad however. I would say the definition of a troll is someone who lurks under the town ofAdam4Adamwaiting for unsuspecting boy billy goats to cross his bridge. He then sends pics of the hottest guys you’ve ever seen and after hours of stringing you along you realize that you’re probably talking to someone’s Grandpa. Someone’s severely overweight, slightly disfigured, one- eyed Grandpa.

I’ve had my experience with a few trolls in my day and while it may not seem like a big deal, move on right? Somehow the fact that someone got the better of me and fooled me into thinking I was about to sleep with a D&G model leaves me feeling worse than waking up with a total stranger.

Online trolls can also take on a more sinister hobby. Five years ago this month, Adam4Adam came under scrutiny when the New York Times reported that the site was the focus of a conspiracy to find gay men and rob them. From Washington,DC to San Diego there have been reported cases of murder where the assailant used Adam4Adam to lure their victims in.

So how do you spot the elusive troll? First of all if it looks too good to be true, it probably is. In every case where I’ve run into a troll I’ve always had a gut feeling that something wasn’t quite right. They either won’t talk to you on the phone, avoid the subject of actually meeting, or put up some other red flag that should let you know there’s trouble ahead. In fact one time I remember planning to meet someone but feeling off about it. I hid knives under my bed and dressers and placed my phone within arms reach. They never showed up, but the fact that I had gone through those measures signified that I needed to trust my own animal instincts. God forbid that I would have to have a naked knife fight in my own bedroom!

This isn’t an article bashing online dating sites, in fact they do a lot of good. Recent reports have showed that more young people are finding themselves and coming out through the use of online dating sites, but this Halloween be prepared. The scariest thing isn’t lurking in the closet or under your bed. It is sitting somewhere on the other side of your computer screen, waiting…and trolling.