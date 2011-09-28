The Gay Animal Kingdom

Growing up in the gay world you quickly realize everything is about labels and categories. Where you fit in is directly associated with how you are labeled by peers, co-workers, friends, etc… and while this may seem like a game of high-school playing all over again, isn’t it slightly true in the least bit? We have been given labels for what we look like (chicken, bear, cub, otter, giraffe, silver fox), for what we do (muscle daddy, leather cub, gym bunny, glitter fly, drag queen), and even for who you do (top, bottom, chaser, chicken-hawk, sugar daddy). Not only do we build our identity around these labels, but also we have built sub communities around them in the form of bars, online websites, and even whom we associate with.

Throughout the years I have watched as friends fall into these particular categories. My gym bunny friends find other gym bunny friends, tend to date other gym bunny friends, and associate with other gym bunny people. While this isn’t true for all circumstances, this is something people find to be normal. My chicken (or twink) friends tend to showcase their slender body in tight underwear, multi colored hair, and run around with people who look just as they do (it helps when you can share a closet full of designer clothes also). People like being around those they can relate to, and it’s a proven fact you are more likely to get alone with people who look like you. However, do you always a free with the classification (and stereotype) of what society labels you as?

In an attempt to better understand some of this, we introduce Part One of our “Gay Animal Kingdom”, where we will help break down the basic information of some of the biggest “animals” and stereotypes in the gay community. We will showcase a series of terms, and what “society” thinks those terms are, followed up with our own opinion.

Chickens

Commonly known as “twink”, the gay slang references to a young gay man who is under 23 years old. Chickens usually are hairless, with very slender bodies, and almost no body fat. Some chickens like to hang around other chickens, and when more then 2 chickens are together, it is called a chicken coup. Common traits include: Professionally done hair, designer clothes, ability to wear things others want to punch them for being able to fit into, and for some chickens, an annoying high pitched voice. Also big dicks, bottoming, and being incredibly cute at times are common, but we don’t want to stereotype.

Otters

What happens when you keep a slender frame, but you are over 23 and grow a forest of hair all over your body? You become an otter, and you buy a hair trimmer… or you hit puberty really late. However, when asking people if they considered themselves an otter, it was interesting to find out that many people who did not fit the otter description considered themselves part of this group. In all honesty, it makes perfect sense. When you aren’t skinny like a chicken, but have a little junk in your trunk, but you aren’t a cub… where do you fall? I am all for classifying the majority of real men into this club

Cubs

When you think of a cub, you think of a cute face, chubby waist, thick legs, in shape. Or something like that. More or less, cubs are adorable and everybody loves having a resident cub around them. They don’t care about your fashion choices, they are fine not dieting (and seem a lot happier then the rest of us gays), and better yet they come in all shapes and sizes!

Some people classify themselves as a cub, and they really are in decent shape. This is a new thing that’s been happening as you have seen a surge in “leather cubs” and other variations of the term. One person said it best “I know I am not a cub by definition, but I am a little rougher around the edges then most, and I have a hairy body. I consider myself a cub.” It’s something more people should do, if you feel you are being improperly labeled, change your label. Simple as that!

Giraffe

This one was new to all of us, until somebody brought it to our attention. Apparently, by definition, giraffes are gay men who are incredibly tall. When I say tall, I mean 6’5” and beyond. If Michael Jordan was gay, he would be a gay giraffe. You can usually see these people buying SUV’s to fit their long legs, getting custom made suits, and will have a gaggle of drooling gays around them because tall people are somehow more important to society. That is also a proven fact, tall people are looked up to as more important (sorry short gays, I am in the same boat as you). Go figure. Sadly, there is no way around this one, if you aren’t tall, you won’t be in this club

Bears

The most infamous of the gay animal kingdom are the bears. They have built the biggest, strongest, and most diverse sub community inside the gay community throughout the years. What is often looked as a group of older larger men have showed the community for generations that looks have nothing to do with living a great life. From young to old, cubs to chubs to bears and chasers, this community has stuck together and just like a real pack of bears, created a family. They also love donuts, pool, darts, and beer… but then again, who doesn’t?